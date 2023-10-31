Habs forward Dach undergoes right knee surgery, expected back next season

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Kirby Dach is expected to be ready for the start of the next NHL season after undergoing knee surgery.

General manager Kent Hughes says the surgery was performed Tuesday in New York and a full recovery is expected before the 2024-25 season begins.

Dach sustained tears in the medial collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments of his right knee when he was checked into the Blackhawks' bench by defenceman Jarred Tinordi during the first period of Montreal's home opener against Chicago on Oct. 14.

Dach had two assists in two games this season, slotting in as Montreal's second-line centre behind Nick Suzuki.

The 22-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press