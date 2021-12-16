Habs to battle Flyers behind closed doors at Bell Centre as COVID-19 cases spike in Quebec

The number of people allowed to gather at places like Montreal's Bell Centre has varied throughout the pandemic as the government works to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

At the request of Quebec public health, the Montreal Canadiens will be playing against the Philadelphia Flyers behind closed doors at the Bell Centre Thursday night.

"We have accepted this request to ensure the health and safety of our supporters and communities. An update on Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins will be provided tomorrow," the Habs said in a news release late Thursday afternoon.

The release says the team has been assured that games will return to partial capacity as of January.

"More details will follow in the coming days as the situation of this pandemic, still evolving, becomes clearer," the release said.

"We hope that this rigour and this collective effort will ensure that we can come together again in the near future in 2022."

On Thursday, the province reported 2,736 new cases — its highest daily total recorded since Jan. 3, when Quebec was plunged in the virus's second wave.

Premier François Legault is holding a news conference at 6 p.m. to announce measures to slow the virus's spread.

On Wednesday, the province reported 2,386 new infections. The seven-day rolling average for cases has now jumped to 2,035.

In the last week, the number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 has gone from 255 to 309.