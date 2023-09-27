Habitat weighs options for Georgetown land donation

Habitat for Humanity PEI’s CEO looks forward to determining how five Georgetown properties could be put to use if Three Rivers Council completes the process to donate surplus land to the not-for-profit organization.

“We don’t want to put the cart before the horse and create a level of expectation that may or may not be possible to meet,” Habitat CEO Pam Schurman said.

As the process for the municipality to donate lots on George, Boardman, East and Grafton Streets totaling 1.33 acres begins, Ms Schurman asks Islanders to inquire about the program and fill out applications.

“That will help us get a better sense on what the demand is and who qualifies for programming. If we are fortunate enough to receive the generous gift from the municipality we’ll have a better understanding of how we can go forward,” she said.

Before the transfer is complete, council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Municipal Government Act. This will be advertised with full transfer details.

“If there are no concerns council can transfer the land for less than market value,” Dorothy Macdonald, interim Three Rivers CAO, said.

Council has also decided to begin the public process to rezone one of the properties to accommodate the potential for a duplex.

Ms Schurman emphasizes, Habitat for Humanity is not certain about what will happen on any of the land or if they will get the land. Public consultation along with interest and needs expressed by qualifying families or individuals will dictate how the non-profit can move forward.

The main criteria individuals need to meet to qualify for Habitat for Humanity partnership are need as well as ability to pay an affordable mortgage. Annual income level between $45,000 and $75,000 is generally required.

Habitat has drafted a copy of an MOU that includes prioritizing local qualifying families but this is not the only factor that will be considered as Ms Shurman and her team’s game plan develops, moving forward.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic