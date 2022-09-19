Habitat for Humanity GTA Women Build Returns to Toronto

Local Women Gather to Raise Funds and Build Affordable Homes for Families for First Time Since Start of Pandemic

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (Habitat GTA) volunteers, staff, future homeowners, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Deputy Mayor Ana Bailão and many more gathered to launch Women (re)Build today in Toronto. This is the first time Habitat GTA has held the annual event in the city since the pandemic began two years ago. Women Build is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that invites women to put on a construction hat, learn new skills through training, and then help build new affordable homes for local families.

Those who participate in Women (re)Build 2022 are helping to build 20 new Habitat Homes that will be part of a new community at 423 Old Weston Rd. It’s expected the homes will be ready for families to move in starting in summer of 2023.

“To have women and friends in person on the construction site, coming together to build affordable homes for local families is truly inspiring and we could not be more excited to be back,” said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. “While most of us are feeling good about turning a corner from the pandemic, we know that many of the essential workers who helped us get through the past two years now face exorbitantly-high rents, coupled with inflation. The need for more affordable homes has never been greater.”

The first Women Build event in Toronto was held in 2009, as a unique fundraiser that taps into the unbreakable spirit of women. Since that time more than 5,500 people have participated in Women Build events throughout the GTA. To date, Women Build has raised nearly $5-million dollars, including more than $400,000 at this year’s event alone.

Branded as Women (re)Build 2022, the event offers participants the chance to reconnect with friends, rediscover the power of community and help rebuild real change after a long couple of years. Anyone can be a part of the movement to support women and friends coming together to build homes during our region’s housing crisis by making a donation at habitatgta.ca/womenbuild/. All proceeds go towards building Habitat Homes throughout the GTA, with active build sites currently in Toronto, Brampton and Oshawa.

Habitat GTA is currently accepting applications for local families interested in becoming Habitat Homeowners, those who are interested in the opportunity are encouraged learn more at Habitat GTA’s website.

Habitat for Humanity GTA would like to express its gratitude to all sponsors, including Benefit Cosmetics, the official Presenting Sponsor of Women (re)Build 2022. This marks the seventh year Benefit Cosmetics has participated in the event.

Habitat for Humanity GTA Women (re)Build 2022 runs September 19 – 29 (except Sunday) at 423 Old Weston Rd.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is a local organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, providing a hand-up to hundreds of families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. To learn more visit habitatgta.ca.

