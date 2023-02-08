The Habit Burger Grill is opening its newest restaurant in Roseville — here’s what to know

The Habit Burger Grill is coming to west Roseville next week.

The California burger chain restaurant announced its first Roseville location will open Wednesday. The new restaurant is located at 1940 Blue Oaks Blvd., in the same block as Raley O-N-E Market. The location will feature a drive-thru window.

“We are eager to add to the vibrant city of Roseville by showcasing our love of craft in every charburger, every sandwich, and every side, freshly made-to-order,” said Douglas Branigan, chief development officer in a statement.

Habit Burger Grill started in Santa Barbara in 1969 and has grown to 350 restaurants in 14 states. The chain has 13 locations in the greater Sacramento area, including one restaurant on Sierra College and Douglas boulevards on Roseville’s border with Granite Bay and another in Rocklin.

Habit is known for its popular Charburgers, grilled on-site and available for under $6.

“The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak,” the restaurant chain said.

As a part of the opening celebration, Habit Burger Grill will offer its CharClub and mobile app members exclusive promotions such as a free meal to the first 200 guests with a VIP invitation. Those who are not already CharClub members can register online to get access to the events.

Kick-off events are scheduled this Saturday and Sunday, as well as on Valentine’s Day.