Habana, World Cup winner & Springbok record-holder, retiring

Bryan Habana, the lightning-fast South Africa wing who won a World Cup on the way to breaking his country's all-time try-scoring record, says he is retiring.

Habana, who played 124 tests for the Springboks and scored a record 67 tries, made the announcement on Tuesday on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Habana wrote that he would officially retire at the end of the season but conceded he may not play again after battling for over a year with a knee injury.

He wrote: "I, like most, would have liked my career to have ended differently, but sometimes things don't turn out quite the way we hope for."

Despite not being able to finish the way he wanted, the 34-year-old Habana won just about everything a South African could: The World Cup, a Tri-Nations title and a series against the British and Irish Lions with the Springboks. At domestic level, he collected a Super Rugby title and two Currie Cups in South Africa and the Heineken Cup and France's Top 14 league title with his last club, Toulon. He was world player of the year in 2007, the year he won the World Cup.

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press