Haas reveals revised F1 livery after title sponsor Rich Energy exit

Haas reveals revised livery after Rich Energy exit

Haas has revealed its revised Formula 1 livery following its split with its former title sponsor Rich Energy.

The team's black-and-gold colour scheme was adopted at the start of 2019 as part of its tie-up with Rich Energy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the Haas sponsorship soon turned into a saga before the deal was finally terminated by 'amicable' agreement earlier this month.

The Rich Energy situation took its first twist in July when Rich Energy's then CEO William Storey announced he had "terminated" the deal with the team due to "poor performance".

Shareholders then attempted to preserve the deal after that, and Rich Energy's branding has remained on the VF-19 up until this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

This weekend will be the first time the Rich Energy logo will not feature on the car, drivers' racewear and team kit since the start of the season.

As expected, Haas has stuck with its current colour scheme, regardless of Rich Energy's exit.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus