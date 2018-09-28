Haas retaining Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for 2019 was an ‘easy decision’

American Formula One team Haas have retained Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for the 2019 season.

Frenchman Grosjean, 32, who has been with the outfit since its inception, has recovered from a poor start to the year to be kept on for a fourth season.

Magnussen, the 25-year-old former McLaren driver, has steadily impressed in his first campaign with the team.

Haas are fifth in the constructors’ standings ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix. Their announcement leaves only Toro Rosso, Force India and Williams to confirm their line-ups for next season.

“We’ve improved drastically from last year to this year, so retaining both drivers was a pretty easy decision,” Guenther Steiner, the Haas team principal said.

“Both drivers push each other to be better, and their collective feedback allows us to be better. It’s not a coincidence that in their second year as team-mates, Haas F1 Team is having its best year. By keeping Romain and Kevin together, we aim to do even better next year.”

Grosjean added: “It’s impressive to see what this team has accomplished in such a relatively short time, and for someone who has been here since the very beginning, I take a lot of pride in the time, effort and sacrifice we’ve all put forth to make Haas so competitive.”

Magnussen has finished in the points at eight of the 15 rounds this season, and is ninth in the drivers’ championship.

Kevin Magnussen says things at Haas are straightforward (Getty)

“I’ve never been in a better situation than the one I’m in here at Haas F1 Team,” the Dane said.

“This is a team filled with racers and we’re all striving for the same thing. There’s no bureaucracy and everything is very straightforward.”