Haas to keep Ferrucci in young driver programme

Ferrucci was heavily sanctioned by the FIA, and later sacked by his Trident team, for a series of incidents over the Silverstone weekend in July that included a deliberate collision with his teammate and fellow Haas protege Arjun Maini.

Haas said in the wake of what happened it would be considering Ferrucci’s position at the team, but has ultimately decided that it will keep him on board for now.

Since being dropped in F2, Ferrucci has agreed a deal to race with Dale Coyne Racing at IndyCar's Portland and Sonoma rounds.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said: “I think we keep him for the time being on the programme. We will see what he is going to do in IndyCar and stay with that one.

“The guy is trying to make a career and in the end we don’t want to pull the rug under his feet.”

Race line-up

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, to the grid Motorsport.com

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, to the grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Haas has not yet confirmed either of its drivers for 2019. And although Kevin Magnussen is almost certain to stay, the future of Romain Grosjean is not guaranteed after his difficult start to the current campaign.

Steiner said that he was hopeful a decision would be made soon.

“We are making progress and are just going through the motions,” said Steiner. “We did a lot over the break but we haven’t come to the complete conclusion.

“Nevertheless we are in a good place and I cannot say anything yet as we are working on a few bits and bobs. We are in a good place and happy with the progress we are made. It is not far off.”

Additional reporting by Frankie Mao