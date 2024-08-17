Haas Factory completes 2025 roster with Creed and Mayer driving next year in Xfinity Series

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Haas Factory Team, an offshoot of Stewart-Haas Racing, has completed its roster for next season.

Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer were signed to multiyear contracts on Saturday to drive for the team in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series in 2025.

The team announced last month that Cole Custer would return to NASCAR’s Cup Series next season as its driver. Custer lost his Cup ride at SHR after the 2022 season and has spent the last two years driving for its Xfinity program.

Stewart-Haas Racing, a two-time NASCAR championship team since its 2009 formation, will close its organization at the end of this season.

“The name is changing, but our commitment to winning remains the same,” said team president Joe Custer, a longtime Haas confidant. “Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer have won championships on their way to the Xfinity Series and they’re both hungry to win races and compete for an Xfinity Series title.”

