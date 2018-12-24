Haas faced "always a headwind" in 2018, says Magnussen

Although Haas had the fourth quickest car at times this year, it readily admits that its hopes of a better spot in the constructors’ championship were hit by a number of incidents and accidents.

“This year has felt like a lot of things that could go wrong did go wrong,” said Magnussen, who is confident that key lessons have been learned.

“It’s one of those where the wind is always a headwind, you know. I’m hoping for a bit of tailwind next year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“That’s the thing, you have to take the blame for those things. Because you can always, no matter what the situation, have done something different.

“Although it might have been a very tricky situation you can always look at it and see something you could have done better. That’s what we’ll do and try and put ourselves in a better situation next year.

"I am hoping we will have a bit more tailwind. And let’s say tailwind, rather than luck.”

Magnussen scored his biggest season points haul in 2018, with his 56 points tally surpassing the 55 points he scored in his debut campaign for McLaren in 2014.

But although he has enjoyed a strong year, he is reluctant to put it down as his best so far in F1.

“I don’t know. I don’t really rate it, put it into a ranking like that,” he said. “I haven’t won anything.

"In my first year I had a podium, so that in itself is more important than this year. I don’t rank it just because I got 56 points, it is still not that great.

“In a way this is the best time in my career. But unless you are going for wins and championships it isn’t going to be that great.

“I think personally I am in the best place that I have been in Formula 1 with Haas F1 and the experience I now have in Formula 1, it is more enjoyable.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Motorsport.com

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18

Photo by: Erik Junius