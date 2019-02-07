Haas F1 become first to unveil new car ahead of 2019 season

Haas F1 have unveiled a new black and gold livery for the 2019 season, becoming the first team to reveal images of its 2019 car

The new design comes as part of a new title sponsorship deal with energy drink company Rich Energy which has also resulted in the team’s name formally changing to Rich Energy Haas F1.

Haas, who entered the sport in 2016, have run cars with a black, grey and red livery up until now but have made a drastic switch as unveiled at a livery launch event in London.

The livery, shown on a 2018 car, is mostly black alongside small elements of gold with Rich Energy logos on the front wing, nose and engine cover while the Haas name embellishes the sidepods and ring wing in white.

Haas also released the first images of its new VF-19 car online which displayed a simplified front wing, in line with new-for-2019 aerodynamic rule changes, that is 200mm wider and 20mm higher alongside a much higher and wider rear wing.

The physical version of Haas's 2019 car will not be seen until the first pre-season test which begins at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on Monday February 18.

The reveal comes as boss of new title sponsors Rich Energy, William Storey, boldly declared that the American team will beat Red Bull in the forthcoming season.

Storey said: “We are confident we will beat Red Bull in many races this year. That is holy grail marketing but sometimes you get a bit of serendipity and right timing.

"Red Bull have spent £250 billion in F1 and last year across Toro Rosso and Red Bull, there or thereabouts, £400million.

"Ultimately, we are going to have a better-looking car.”