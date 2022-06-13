Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social

PA Sport Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.

Football

Manchester City completed the signing of Erling Haaland.

Riyad Mahrez’s hard work eventually paid off.

Jamie Carragher struggled to keep up with Usain Bolt.

Soccer Aid was a hit.

Neil Warnock praised Rory McIlroy.

Cricket

Joe Root produced some magic.

Daryl Mitchell was left red-faced….

KP arrived back in the UK.

Pat Cummins raised awareness.

Golf

Rory McIlroy was proud.

Rugby union

Danny Care was happy with his England call.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was thankful for the support.

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

 

AlphaTauri were on thin ice.

Tennis

Another title for Neal Skupski…

…that caused resentment.

Billie Jean King reminisced.

