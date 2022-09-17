Haaland scores again, Man City beats 10-man Wolves 3-0

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland added a strike from outside the area to his repertoire of goals since joining Manchester City in a 3-0 win at 10-man Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

City had already taken the lead through Jack Grealish after 55 seconds at Molineux when Haaland picked up the ball 40 meters out, drove toward the penalty box and shot right-footed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

It was Haaland’s 11th goal in seven league games since his offseason arrival from Borussia Dortmund — with the majority coming from right in front of goal.

Wolverhampton’s already-slim chances virtually ended when center back Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for a chest-high lunge on Grealish in the 33rd.

Phil Foden swept in a right-wing cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who provided a similar assist for Grealish’s goal, in the 69th minute to round off a win that took City above Arsenal into first place — at least overnight.

City has scored 23 goals in the first seven games of its title defense — comfortably more than any other team — and Haaland has almost half of them.

