Haaland reaches City century - what records could he break?

Erling Haaland reached the latest landmark of his career as he scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

The Norway striker was making his 105th appearance - and his 100th start - in just over two years at the club when he reached the century at Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero is City's record goalscorer on 260 goals - a record Haaland would break in his sixth season at the club, based on his scoring rate, if he stays that long.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer is Alan Shearer, also on 260 goals.

Haaland has won the Golden Boot in both of his seasons in England, with 36 and 27 goals, and has 10 goals in five Premier League games this campaign. Based on that form - and his current rate of playing 88 per cent City's league games - he would break Shearer's record in 2029-30 if he stays.

Including top-flight football before 1992, the record is Jimmy Greaves' 357. Haaland would need another few years to beat that - and would probably need to spend the rest of his career in England to do so.

The next big Premier League landmark will be quickest to 100 goals, and he has 52 games to score 27 goals and beat Shearer's record.

