Haaland, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola give thoughts on Manchester City triumph

Julian Alvarez's first-half goal secured all three points for Pep Guardiola's troops, who were crowned kings of England on Saturday after Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest. Arsenal's slip ensured a party atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, where Haaland started on the bench but was on the pitch at the end to enjoy the celebrations at the final whistle. As he danced in front of the jubilant fans, Haaland told Sky Sports: "(It's) a dream. I don't know what to say. It's just unreal and I'm so happy. "These are memories I will remember for the rest of my life. We've been fighting so hard. I'm just going to enjoy this day. It's such a special moment with this trophy and all the players and the whole club. It's amazing.

"Debut season, 36 goals so far, Premier League trophy and two finals left - not a bad start."

A Manchester City fan poses for a photo in front of a banner celebrating Manchester City's Premier League title win

England winger Jack Grealish has had a breakthrough season for City - and has linked up well with prolific hitman Haaland. Grealish told Sky Sports: "We've got a great relationship. We come into training a lot together, we live in the same building. I've assisted him a few times and when you have a relationship like that off the pitch, on the pitch it makes it that much easier." Grealish also praised manager Guardiola, saying: "I can't speak high enough of him. It's a bit weird the way he just knows everything. "There's certain games I come into and I think, 'what's he going to come out with today', and he just comes out with different tactics every game. He's a pleasure to work with and I love him." England defender Kyle Walker said: "We've got a good couple of weeks ahead of us before we can take our foot off the gas. I thought the lads did tremendous. "Obviously every one (title) is a very special moment. I think to not be sitting at the top of the league for as long as we were, I think it was 11 points at one stage, so to then come back to us just needing a victory out of one of the three games, it's brilliant. "This group of lads are second to none. They're professionals, they're winners, and I think that's how we get across the line more times than not. "But we're not finished. We've got the FA Cup against our bitter rivals Manchester United and then we've got the Champions League final." On the prospect of winning the treble, Walker added: "It would be fantastic but there's a lot of football to be played before we can start saying about the treble. "We've got two massive finals. I think, just for this club and this group of lads that I've been involved with for six years, to say we're up there with one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time, I think we have to go and conquer some of that. "To go and get this, I think we can really stamp our mark on being one of the greatest teams of all time in the Premier League." Kalvin Phillips was given a rare chance, and he said: "Obviously it was a great feeling. When I came in this morning the manager told me I was playing and I was just happy to be honest. "But I was happy because we won the league the night before and I knew there might be a chance I could play. I just went home, relaxed, and I enjoyed every moment out here. "It's been unbelievably tough, it's probably been one of the lowest points in myself, confidence wise, in my career. But, with the guys around me, the leaders that have kept me going, they told me I'd get my chance and luckily today it did. "I'm very lucky that I've got the guys around me to keep pushing me and working me as hard as possible." Grealish celebrated his second Premier League title, and he told Sky Sports: "Obviously it's different. For me personally, I feel this year especially I've played much more of a part. "I feel good in myself, I feel confident, back to my normal self and what I knew I could do. Obviously last year was nice because it was my first one but this year I just feel like I've played much more of a part. It's just nice." Asked if City have felt invincible, the England forward added: "We have. It's mad because I spoke to some of the lads not long ago and I said, 'Imagine if someone would have said to you to win the league you've got to go and win 12 games in a row'. "I'm not saying I didn't think we could do it but it was going to be difficult. We've got so much talent in this squad and I think at the moment we feel unstoppable. And it doesn't stop here, we've still got some massive games coming up." Defender John Stones said: "It's surreal. I never thought in my wildest dreams I'd win five Premier League titles. I can't put it into words right now. Every one has been special in a certain way. This one's been so enjoyable with how we've played and the different positions and different roles." Of his own move into midfield, Stones said: "I think it's such a unique position that a centre mid's got, the vision that they have naturally, being able to be spatially aware and I've kind of had to learn and adapt. "I've thoroughly enjoyed it and it's given me appreciation when I do play at centre-half when it's right to give the centre mid the ball as well." Asked whether the job is only one third done, Stones added: "One hundred per cent. The next goal is to finish the season off well, keep everyone fit and healthy going into the FA Cup final, which is such a special cup, and against our rivals as well, which will be an amazing occasion. Then we can fully focus on the Champions League final." Kevin De Bruyne has once again been pivotal to the champions' success, and he said: "You work 11 months to see this and it's a day to celebrate with the fans, with the family and with everybody. It's amazing. I know people expect us to win a lot but we work every day for this and a lot of people sacrifice for us so we're very grateful. "I think sometimes it's more tough mentally than it is physically because you have to go again, again, again, but the team is hungry. I want to win more and keep going while I still can."

City captain Ilkay Gundogan told Sky Sports: "We have a special group. This season feels even more special than previous ones. The atmosphere in the dressing room, at the training ground, on the pitch.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy

"Even though we all compete with each other, it feels like, when it comes to the crucial times, we are there for each other, we fight together. Two more finals to go. My arms are ready to lift two more titles." Reflecting on another title, City boss Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports: "All Premier Leagues are special. Last season was more special for the way the game was but always it's so difficult to win it. Every time it looks more difficult." On pursuing Arsenal, he said: "If they had sustained that rhythm, it would have been almost impossible to catch up. We just think, 'Ok, we have to push them and wait if they drop some points', and they did. We were there. "Always we thought we have to try when they have to visit us here to be close to them. After that it was tough, tough games, in the middle Champions League games, FA Cup semi-final. You never know how we are going to respond but the team was outstanding."

