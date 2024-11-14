Haaland extends scoring record in Norway win

Erling Haaland has scored 35 goals for Norway in 38 appearances [Getty Images]

Erling Haaland extended his Norway goalscoring record with a goal in their Nations League win over Slovenia in Ljubljana.

The Manchester City striker ran on to Sander Berge's fine through ball to slot past the goalkeeper first time to put his side 2-1 up with his 35th Norway goal.

Haaland had equalled and passed Jorgen Juve's 90-year record of 33 Norway goals with a double against the same opposition last month.

Teenager Antonio Nusa gave Norway an early lead with some quick footwork and a clever finish before Leipzig team-mate Benjamin Sesko equalised with a penalty for Slovenia.

Norway captain Haaland then struck and Nusa scored another fine solo goal to increase their lead before Jens Petter Hauge added a late fourth from a Haaland assist.