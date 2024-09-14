Haaland closing in on City century

[Getty Images]

Erling Haaland showed immense mental strength to set aside his grief at the death of a close family friend this week to score both goals for Manchester City in their victory against Brentford.

The contribution takes Haaland onto 99 City goals. Few would argue against him reaching his century against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Even at a club where Sergio Aguero seemed to score every week, Haaland is taking the art to another level.

There was almost disappointment at his failure to score a third successive hat-trick - even though it had not been done by anyone in England's top flight since 1946.

If Haaland carries on, he will eclipse Aguero's club record of 260 within three seasons.

He has nine Premier League goals already. The next on the list has three.

Might as well give him the Golden Boot again now.