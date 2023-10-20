H2O Innovation at 52-Week High on News

H2O Innovation Inc. (T.HEO) hit a new 52-week high of $4.20 Friday. H2O Innovation has announced the meeting and record dates for the special meeting of shareholders to be held in connection with the acquisition by Ember SPV I Purchaser Inc., an entity controlled by funds managed by Ember Infrastructure Management, LP, a New York-based private equity firm, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Corporation, other than the Shares to be rolled over by Investissement Québec, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and certain key executives of the Corporation, pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Corporation intends to hold the Acquisition Meeting to consider the Arrangement on November 28, 2023.

Hercules Silver Corp. (V.BIG) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $7.50 Friday. No news stories available today.

Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $2.86 Friday. No news stories available today.

