H1 2020: Strong demand for Tecan products to help in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Financial results for the first half of 2020

Surge in orders; order entry increased to CHF 374.0 million (H1 2019: CHF 310.6 million) Increase of 24.3% in local currencies or 20.4% in Swiss francs

Sales of CHF 310.0 million (H1 2019: CHF 296.1 million) Growth of 8.0% in local currencies or 4.7% in Swiss francs Both business segments contributing to growth; pronounced headwinds and tailwinds from the coronavirus pandemic

Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of CHF 60.2 million (H1 2019: CHF 49.3 million) Reported EBITDA margin of 19.4% (H1 2019: 16.6%; including non-recurring costs of around 90 basis points)

Reported net profit of CHF 36.0 million (H1 2019: CHF 25.3 million) Earnings per share increased by 41.1% to CHF 3.02 (H1 2019: CHF 2.14)

Outlook for full-year sales and reported EBITDA margin raised

Operating highlights in the first half of 2020

Health and safety of Tecan employees ensured during the coronavirus pandemic

Global manufacturing and business operations secured for undisrupted support of customers, particularly for scaled up global COVID-19 testing

Responded to unprecedented shifts and surge in demand for specific product lines by securing supplies of materials and expanding production capacities

Launch of DreamPrep™ NAP to simplify nucleic acid extraction

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 12, 2020 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) saw strong demand for a number of its product lines to help in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a substantial increase in sales and a surge in orders in the first half of 2020.

Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: “Tecan has an important role to play in this unprecedented time, and we recognize the responsibility we have as part of the international effort to turn the tide on COVID-19. Our laboratory automation solutions and our disposable pipette tip business saw a substantial increase in demand, and we took a number of steps to expand the production capacity and supply of those product lines. At the same time, parts of our business faced significant headwinds, largely in non COVID-19 research and diagnostic testing.

This year we are celebrating Tecan’s 40th anniversary. The company’s purpose has always been to positively impact healthcare and the lives of all individuals, but Tecan’s contribution has probably never been more apparent than during these times. I couldn’t be more proud of our employees as they stepped up to the challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, passionately supporting our customers in research, therapeutic and vaccine development and to an even larger degree with the scale-up of diagnostic testing.”

Financial results for the first half of 2020

Order entry increased by 24.3% in local currencies or 20.4% in Swiss francs. At CHF 374.0 million in the first six months of the year (H1 2019: CHF 310.6 million), order entry significantly exceeded the sales realized during the reporting period. Product lines supporting the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic saw a substantial increase in demand and, as a result, the order backlog again grew significantly to reach a record high as of June 30, 2020.

Sales climbed by 8.0% in local currencies or 4.7% in Swiss francs to CHF 310.0 million in the first half of the year (H1 2019: CHF 296.1 million). Demand for product lines used in the context of the coronavirus pandemic more than offset weaker sales trends in other areas of the portfolio, which were adversely affected by lockdowns as customers closed or restricted access to their facilities. Both business segments were impacted by this overall demand pattern and experienced pronounced headwinds and tailwinds.

Demand for pipette tips increased drastically due to the testing needs associated with COVID-19. As a result, overall recurring sales of services, consumables and reagents also increased in the first half of 2020 by 13.9% in local currencies and 9.9% in Swiss francs, thus amounting to 46.6% of total sales (H1 2019: 44.4%).

The reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; EBITDA) rose to CHF 60.2 million in the reporting period (H1 2019: CHF 49.3 million). With an increase of 22.0%, reported EBITDA grew faster than sales due to several positive factors: 1.) as development projects progressed and neared product launch, more development costs were capitalized and were not recognized in research and development expenses, 2.) several operating cost items were lower, delayed or will be shifted to the second half of the year due to lockdown measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, 3.) an adjustment of the Swiss pension plan resulted in a one-time positive effect from past service costs. In addition, the reported EBITDA margin of the prior-year period included non-recurring costs of around 90 basis points. Acquisition-related costs for completed acquisitions were comparable in both periods. The reported EBITDA margin grew correspondingly to 19.4% of sales in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: 16.6%).

Reported net profit in the first half of 2020 rose by 42.2% to CHF 36.0 million (H1 2019: CHF 25.3 million). Thanks to a lower tax rate in connection with the tax reform in Switzerland, net profit increased by more than operating profit (earnings before interest and taxes; EBIT). The net profit margin amounted to 11.6% of sales (H1 2019: 8.6%). Earnings per share rose strongly to CHF 3.02 (H1 2019: CHF 2.14).

Story continues