H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2022
SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the fourth quarter (“Q4 2022”) and the full year ended December 31, 2022.
COVID-19 update
For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q4 2022 recovered to 83% of the 2019 level. The recovery was accelerated after Chinese Government announced the reopening policy in mid-November. Breaking down into each month, our RevPAR in October, November and December 2022 recovered to 74%, 87% and 91% of the 2019 levels, respectively. The trend continued during the Spring Festival holiday with RevPAR recovered to roughly 95% of 2019 seven days’ holiday period.
Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”) have experienced a seasonal slowdown of RevPAR recovery in Q4 2022. Blended RevPAR recovered to 110% of 2019 levels in Q4, driven by the Steigenberger hotels in Qatar and Egypt. Excluding the effects of the FIFA World Cup and the COP27 UN Climate Conference, the RevPAR recovered to 100% of 2019 levels. RevPAR recovery continues to be driven by ADR increases while occupancy levels still remain behind the levels achieved in 2019. The ongoing reduction of energy-related risks eases energy prices in Europe. However, inflation is continuing to impact operating costs. We will bridge the rising cost through further rate increases as well as an ongoing focus on cost reduction, process optimization and stringent cash management.
Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu(1)
Number of hotels
Number of rooms
Opened
Closed (2)
Net added
As of
As of
Leased and owned hotels
5
(13
)
(8
)
623
89,638
Manachised and franchised hotels
239
(96
)
143
7,788
693,536
Total
244
(109
)
135
8,411
783,174
(1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.
As of December 31, 2022
Number of hotels
Unopened hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels
4930
1053
Leased and owned hotels
353
1
Manachised and franchised hotels
4577
1052
Midscale and upscale hotels
3481
1491
Leased and owned hotels
270
13
Manachised and franchised hotels
3211
1478
Total
8411
2544
Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition(4)
For the quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
yoy
2021
2022
2022
change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
286
294
279
-2.6
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
232
248
236
1.4
%
Blended
239
254
240
0.4
%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
67.4
%
73.1
%
63.1
%
-4.3p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
68.4
%
76.4
%
66.6
%
-1.8p.p.
Blended
68.2
%
76.0
%
66.2
%
-2.0p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
193
215
176
-8.8
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
159
190
157
-1.2
%
Blended
163
193
159
-2.6
%
For the quarter ended
December 31,
December 31,
yoy
2019
2022
change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
277
279
0.5
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
223
236
5.9
%
Blended
232
240
3.6
%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
84.7
%
63.1
%
-21.6p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
81.6
%
66.6
%
-15.0p.p.
Blended
82.2
%
66.2
%
-16.0p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
235
176
-25.2
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
182
157
-13.6
%
Blended
191
159
-16.6
%
(4) If including hotels under requisition, RevPAR in Q4 2022 would have been 85% of the 2019 level.
Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition(5)
For full year ended
December 31,
December 31,
yoy
2021
2022
change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
286
272
-5.1
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
232
231
-0.2
%
Blended
239
236
-1.3
%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
70.6
%
63.9
%
-6.7p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
72.4
%
67.1
%
-5.4p.p.
Blended
72.2
%
66.7
%
-5.5p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
202
174
-14.1
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
168
155
-7.6
%
Blended
172
157
-8.8
%
For full year ended
December 31,
December 31,
yoy
2019
2022
change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
276
272
-1.8
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
224
231
3.0
%
Blended
234
236
0.6
%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
87.0
%
63.9
%
-23.0p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
83.8
%
67.1
%
-16.7p.p.
Blended
84.4
%
66.7
%
-17.7p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
240
174
-27.8
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
188
155
-17.5
%
Blended
198
157
-20.5
%
(5) If including hotels under requisition, RevPAR in 2022 would have been 82% of the 2019 level.
Same-hotel operational data by class
Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition)
Number of hotels
Same-hotel RevPAR
Same-hotel ADR
Same-hotel Occupancy
As of
For the quarter
yoy
For the quarter
yoy
For the quarter
yoy
ended
change
ended
change
ended
change
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
(p.p.)
Economy hotels
3,199
3,199
137
123
-10.1
%
183
181
-1.0
%
75.0
%
68.1
%
-6.9
Leased and owned hotels
335
335
148
132
-11.1
%
204
199
-2.6
%
72.5
%
66.2
%
-6.4
Manachised and franchised hotels
2,864
2,864
135
122
-9.9
%
179
178
-0.7
%
75.5
%
68.5
%
-7.0
Midscale and upscale hotels
2,097
2,097
215
196
-8.6
%
313
301
-3.8
%
68.6
%
65.1
%
-3.4
Leased and owned hotels
227
227
245
222
-9.5
%
387
361
-6.8
%
63.4
%
61.5
%
-1.9
Manachised and franchised hotels
1,870
1,870
209
192
-8.4
%
301
292
-3.2
%
69.5
%
65.7
%
-3.7
Total
5,296
5,296
174
158
-9.2
%
241
236
-2.0
%
72.0
%
66.7
%
-5.3
Number of hotels
Same-hotel RevPAR
Same-hotel ADR
Same-hotel Occupancy
As of
For the quarter
yoy
For the quarter
yoy
For the quarter
yoy
ended
change
ended
change
ended
change
2019
2022
2019
2022
2019
2022
2019
2022
(p.p.)
Economy hotels
1,969
1,969
167
122
-26.8
%
188
180
-4.1
%
88.6
%
67.6
%
-21.0
Leased and owned hotels
324
324
189
130
-31.5
%
215
197
-8.3
%
88.0
%
65.8
%
-22.2
Manachised and franchised hotels
1,645
1,645
161
120
-25.4
%
181
176
-2.8
%
88.8
%
68.1
%
-20.7
Midscale and upscale hotels
1,009
1,009
272
192
-29.4
%
325
300
-7.9
%
83.5
%
64.0
%
-19.5
Leased and owned hotels
166
166
329
202
-38.7
%
395
335
-15.3
%
83.3
%
60.3
%
-23.0
Manachised and franchised hotels
843
843
256
189
-26.1
%
307
291
-5.1
%
83.5
%
65.0
%
-18.5
Total
2,978
2,978
209
150
-28.0
%
241
227
-5.8
%
86.6
%
66.2
%
-20.4
Same-hotel operational data by class
Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition)
Number of hotels
Same-hotel RevPAR
Same-hotel ADR
Same-hotel Occupancy
As of
For the year
yoy
For the year
yoy
For the year
yoy
ended
change
ended
change
ended
change
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
(p.p.)
Economy hotels
3,199
3,199
142
123
-13.6
%
183
176
-3.6
%
77.5
%
69.5
%
-8.0
Leased and owned hotels
335
335
155
133
-14.1
%
207
194
-6.3
%
74.5
%
68.3
%
-6.2
Manachised and franchised hotels
2,864
2,864
139
121
-13.5
%
179
173
-3.1
%
78.0
%
69.7
%
-8.3
Midscale and upscale hotels
2,097
2,097
224
196
-12.4
%
315
301
-4.4
%
71.0
%
65.0
%
-6.0
Leased and owned hotels
227
227
255
219
-14.1
%
386
362
-6.3
%
66.1
%
60.6
%
-5.5
Manachised and franchised hotels
1,870
1,870
218
191
-12.0
%
303
291
-3.9
%
71.9
%
65.8
%
-6.1
Total
5,296
5,296
179
156
-13.0
%
240
231
-3.8
%
74.6
%
67.5
%
-7.1
Number of hotels
Same-hotel RevPAR
Same-hotel ADR
Same-hotel Occupancy
As of
For the year
yoy
For the year
yoy
For the year
yoy
ended
change
ended
change
ended
change
2019
2022
2019
2022
2019
2022
2019
2022
(p.p.)
Economy hotels
1,969
1,969
174
121
-30.5
%
192
176
-8.7
%
90.7
%
69.0
%
-21.7
Leased and owned hotels
324
324
195
130
-33.3
%
215
191
-10.9
%
90.8
%
68.0
%
-22.8
Manachised and franchised hotels
1,645
1,645
169
119
-29.6
%
186
171
-7.9
%
90.6
%
69.3
%
-21.4
Midscale and upscale hotels
1,009
1,009
276
190
-31.2
%
331
300
-9.5
%
83.2
%
63.3
%
-19.9
Leased and owned hotels
166
166
334
200
-40.0
%
396
338
-14.6
%
84.2
%
59.1
%
-25.1
Manachised and franchised hotels
843
843
258
187
-27.6
%
311
289
-7.1
%
82.9
%
64.6
%
-18.3
Total
2,978
2,978
212
147
-30.8
%
241
219
-9.0
%
87.9
%
66.9
%
-21.0
Operating Results: Legacy-DH(6)
Number of hotels
Number of rooms
Unopened hotels in pipeline
Opened
Closed
Net added
As of
As of
As of
Leased hotels
2
-
2
81
15,328
26
Manachised and franchised hotels
4
-
4
51
10,976
10
Total
6
-
6
132
26,304
36
(6) Legacy-DH refers to DH.
For the quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
yoy
2021
2022
2022
change
Average daily room rate (in EUR)
Leased hotels
95
113
114
19.5
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
93
116
134
44.6
%
Blended
94
114
122
29.7
%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased hotels
42.9
%
67.4
%
60.0
%
+17.1 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
50.7
%
64.1
%
58.3
%
+7.6 p.p.
Blended
46.1
%
66.1
%
59.3
%
+13.2 p.p.
RevPAR (in EUR)
Leased hotels
41
76
68
67.3
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
47
74
78
66.2
%
Blended
43
75
72
66.8
%
For full year ended
December 31,
December 31,
yoy
2021
2022
change
Average daily room rate (in EUR)
Leased and owned hotels
91
110
20.1
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
89
113
26.6
%
Blended
90
111
22.9
%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
31.6
%
56.0
%
+24.4 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
40.5
%
56.4
%
+15.9 p.p.
Blended
35.2
%
56.2
%
+21.0 p.p.
RevPAR (in EUR)
Leased and owned hotels
29
61
112.6
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
36
64
76.4
%
Blended
32
62
96.2
%
Hotel Portfolio by Brand
As of December 31, 2022
Hotels
Rooms
Unopened hotels
in operation
in pipeline
Economy hotels
4,948
389,383
1,066
HanTing Hotel
3,257
288,956
652
Hi Inn
456
23,998
170
Ni Hao Hotel
159
11,534
199
Elan Hotel
836
39,948
-
Ibis Hotel
222
22,826
32
Zleep Hotels
18
2,121
13
Midscale hotels
2,898
317,117
1,146
Ibis Styles Hotel
85
8,864
25
Starway Hotel
567
47,378
242
JI Hotel
1,694
199,581
611
Orange Hotel
519
56,035
261
CitiGO Hotel
33
5,259
7
Upper midscale hotels
538
75,467
286
Crystal Orange Hotel
164
21,552
57
Manxin Hotel
112
10,601
59
Madison Hotel
52
7,195
64
Mercure Hotel
137
21,193
62
Novotel Hotel
17
4,424
19
IntercityHotel(8)
56
10,502
25
Upscale hotels
134
21,609
72
Jaz in the City
3
587
1
Joya Hotel
8
1,368
1
Blossom House
53
2,326
49
Grand Mercure Hotel
7
1,726
5
Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(9)
54
14,040
8
MAXX (10)
9
1,562
8
Luxury hotels
15
2,318
5
Steigenberger Icon(11)
9
1,847
1
Song Hotels
6
471
4
Others
10
3,584
5
Other hotels(12)
10
3,584
5
Total
8,543
809,478
2,580
(8) As of December 31, 2022, 5 operational hotels and 11 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.
(9) As of December 31, 2022, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.
(10) As of December 31, 2022, 3 operational hotels and 8 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.
(11) As of December 31, 2022, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.
(12) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).
