Has Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Got What It Takes To Become A Multi-Bagger?

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Héroux-Devtek is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = CA$49m ÷ (CA$929m - CA$206m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Héroux-Devtek has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Héroux-Devtek compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Héroux-Devtek here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Héroux-Devtek in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.7% and the business has deployed 57% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Héroux-Devtek has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Héroux-Devtek (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

