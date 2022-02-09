HÉROUX-DEVTEK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

·9 min read

Highlights

  • Sales of $131.1 million, compared to $150.3 million last year

  • Operating income of $10.5 million, compared to $13.4 million last year

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $19.7 milliom, compared to $23.7 million last year

  • Cash flows related to operating activities of $17.6 million, compared to $26.7 million last year

  • Earnings of $0.18 per share, compared to $0.24 or adjusted EPS1 of $0.26 last year

  • Purchase and cancellation of 1.4 million common shares for $25.1 million under the NCIB in the quarter

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

"In the final weeks of the quarter, we faced supply chain and production system disruptions brought on by the generally challenging environment, mostly due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, resulting in lower throughput than anticipated, particularly for aftermarket products. While we expect these factors to continue to affect the fourth quarter as well, we are confident in our ability to recover the lower throughput in the quarters ahead," said Martin Brassard, President and CEO of Héroux-Devtek.

"We are moving forward with prudent optimism in our approach and strategy as our fundamentals remain strong. Our OEM deliveries are on schedule, our order book is strong and unimpacted, and our sales portfolio spans a multitude of clients, segments and geographies," added Mr. Brassard.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended
December 31,

Nine months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

$

131,147

$

150,298

$

388,628

$

415,696

Operating income

10,545

13,362

33,295

21,867

Adjusted operating income1

10,545

14,145

33,295

31,363

Adjusted EBITDA1

19,694

23,731

60,900

63,322

Net income

6,468

8,486

20,681

11,011

Adjusted net income1

6,468

9,365

20,681

18,865

Cash flows related to operating activities

17,498

26,723

53,150

57,623

Free cash flow1

13,456

20,367

39,051

43,974

In dollars per share





EPS – basic and diluted

$

0.18

$

0.24

$

0.58

$

0.31

Adjusted EPS1

0.18

0.26

0.58

0.52

1

These are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section at the end of this press release.


THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated sales decreased 12.7% to $131.1 million, from $150.3 million last year, mainly relating to delayed deliveries resulting from supply chain and production system disruptions related to the current environment. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations year-over-year, consolidated sales decreased 9.9%, or $14.9 million.

Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, defence sales were down 3.9% to $94.6 million from $101.8 million, due to the more severe supply chain and production system disruptions experienced at the Corporation's U.S. production sites in the quarter. Civil sales decreased 22.4% to $36.5 million from $48.5 million, as OEM demand in the large civil sector was lower than in the corresponding quarter last year when the full impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic had not fully materialized. The decrease also resulted from the repatriation by customers of certain Tier-2 contracts for large civil programs, partly offset by higher deliveries for business jet programs.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased from 18.7% last year to 16.3%, mainly due to lower throughput resulting from the disruptions mentioned above, as well as higher quality costs.

Operating income decreased to $10.5 million, or 8.0% of sales, from $13.4 million, or 8.9% of sales last year. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-recurring items, decreased at $19.7 million, or 15.0% of sales, from 15.8% a year ago.

Earnings per share decreased from $0.24 last year to $0.18 this year, due to the factors stated above. Adjusted EPS reached $0.18, down from $0.26 last year.

NINE-MONTH RESULTS

Consolidated sales decreased 6.5% to $388.6 million over the first nine months of Fiscal 2022, from $415.7 million for the corresponding period last year.

Net of foreign exchange fluctuations, defence sales were up 7.8% as a result of ramp-up of deliveries under the Sikorsky CH-53K, Boeing F-18 and MQ-25 programs, partially offset by lower aftermarket sales, while civil sales decreased 19.6% due to the same factors as for the third quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales remained stable at 16.8% as the negative effects of the quarter were offset by the positive effect of restructuring initiatives on the Corporation's cost structure, including lower depreciation.

Operating income grew to $33.3 million, or 8.6% of sales, from $21.9 million, or 5.3% of sales last year. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-recurring items, stood at $60.9 million, or 15.7% of sales, compared with $63.3 million, or 15.2% of sales last year.

EPS incresased from $0.31 last year to $0.58, while adjusted EPS increased to $0.58 from the $0.52 recorded in the same period last year.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash flows related to operating activities reached $17.5 million in the third quarter and $53.2 million in the first nine months of the year, down from $26.7 million and $57.6 million in the corresponding periods last year. The decrease in cash flows related to operating activities is mainly the result of lower throughput combined with last year's inventory reductions, while the decrease over the nine-month period mainly results from lower throughput.

As at December 31, 2021, net debt stood at $158.6 million, compared to $157.5 million as at March 31, 2021, mainly as a result of cash flow generation, net of share repurchases under the NCIB. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA remained stable compared to nine months earlier at 1.8x.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

In May 2021, the Corporation announced the approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), under which Héroux-Devtek has the right to purchase for cancellation, from May 25, 2021, to May 24, 2022, a maximum of 2,412,279 common shares, representing, as of May 12, 2021, 10% of the public float of 24,122,794 common shares.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Héroux-Devtek had purchased and cancelled 1,396,190 common shares at an average price of $18.00 per share for a total cash consideration of $25.1 million under its Normal Course Issuer Bid. As of February 8, 2022, 2,295,634 common shares were purchased and cancelled at an average price of $17.86 for a total cash consideration of $41.0 million.

CONFERENCE CALL

Héroux-Devtek Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-888-390-0549 (North America) or 1-416-764-8682 (overseas). The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://bit.ly/HRX_Q3-2022. An accompanying presentation is also available on Héroux-Devtek's website at https://www.herouxdevtek.com/en/news-events/events.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a tape-recording of the meeting by calling toll-free 1-888- 390-0541 and entering the passcode 130900 on your phone. Local dial-in number is 1-416-764-8677. This recording will be available from Wednesday, February 9, 2022, as of 11:30 AM, until 23:59 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release contains information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic on Héroux-Devtek's operations, customers, supply chain, the aerospace industry and the economy in general; the impact of other worldwide general economic conditions; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations; increased competition; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; availability of commodities and fluctuations in commodity prices; financial and operational performance of suppliers and customers; foreign exchange or interest rate fluctuations; and the impact of accounting policies issued by international standard setters. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements.

As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results. Please see the Risks and Uncertainties section under Additional Information in the Corporation's MD&A for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, for further details regarding the material assumptions underlying the forecasts and guidance. Such forecasts and guidance are provided for the purpose of assisting the reader in understanding the Corporation's financial performance and prospects and to present management's assessment of future plans and operations, and the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow are financial measures not prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are not likely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management considers these to be useful information to assist investors in evaluating the Corporation's profitability, liquidity and ability to generate funds to finance its operations. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section under Operating Results in the Corporation's MD&A for definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the defence and commercial sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.


SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c4400.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Canadian Kim Boutin wins bronze in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin's bronze medal in the women's 500 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Monday was her second straight in the event — but this one will be a far easier to savour. Boutin, the world record holder in the event, finished third in a time of 42.724 seconds, behind Italian great Arianna Fontana won gold in a time of 42.488 thanks to a late push past Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands, who claimed silver in 42.559. Boutin received death threats at the

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras honed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skies and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms re

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win in 1 hour, 6 seconds. “With the 2-kilometer course here, I knew it

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Canada's Kingsbury wins moguls silver at Olympics, just shy of back-to-back titles

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Mikael Kingsbury threw both arms in the air, pumped his fist and tossed his skis to the ground, celebrating the highest score of the men's moguls competition at the Olympics. His 82.18 was the most points anyone had scored in the five rounds of the event, seemingly clinching back-to-back gold medals for the Canadian freestyle skiing legend. But then Sweden's Walter Wallberg topped Kingsbury's score by more than a point on the last run of the superfinal. "I did everything I c

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Calgary Stampeders extend American defensive back Jonathan Moxey

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are sticking with defensive back Jonathan Moxey, signing the American to an extension. The club announced the deal Sunday, with Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel saying in a release that Moxey's versatility provides options heading into training camp. Moxey played 13 regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, recording 24 defensive tackles, four special-teams stops, two interceptions, five knockdowns and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old from Wes

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif