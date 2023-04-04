H&R GmbH KGaA Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €1.58b (up 32% from FY 2021).

Net income: €42.7m (down 15% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 2.7% (down from 4.2% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €1.15 (down from €1.35 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

H&R GmbH KGaA EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 14%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 6.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Chemicals industry in Germany are expected to grow by 1.8%.

Performance of the German Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are up 6.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with H&R GmbH KGaA (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

