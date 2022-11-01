H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results; Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

HRB Tax Group, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released its financial results1 for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Q1 performance met expectations, and extension conversions increased 5% over the prior year

The Company reiterates its previously given fiscal year 2023 outlook

Repurchased $219.8 million of shares, retiring another 3% of shares outstanding

Block Advisors launched a new self-serve business formation product for clients that streamlines the complicated process of registering a business entity

"In fiscal year 2023 we are focused on building upon the momentum we have driven over the last couple years, and we are off to a good start," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "We did well converting extensions, and we saw ongoing, healthy adoption of virtual tools. Overall, I am pleased with our results and am looking forward to the rest of the year."

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"While the first quarter is a relatively small portion of our fiscal year, results were in line with expectations and we continued to drive value for shareholders through our capital allocation practice," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We continued to execute share repurchase, buying back another 3% of shares outstanding in the quarter, and are reaffirming our outlook that includes topline growth, EBITDA that outpaces revenue, and EPS that grows even faster."

Total revenue of $180.0 million decreased by $12.6 million, or 7%, to the prior year. The decrease was due to the Advanced Child Tax Credit being loaded onto Emerald Cards last year, causing a $16.6 million impact in the quarter. The Company also expects there to be a similar impact in the second quarter. As a reminder, the Child Tax Credit was contemplated in the Company's FY23 outlook. Additionally, the Company had a $4 million negative impact from foreign exchange in its Australian and Canadian businesses. These declines were partially offset by growth at Wave, and an increase in net average charge in the Company's Assisted business.

Total operating expenses of $389.1 million increased by $21.7 million, or 6%, primarily due to higher compensation and technology related expenses, partially offset by lower consulting and outsourced services.

Pretax loss increased by $24.0 million to $221.3 million.

Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased from $(0.84) to $(1.05) and adjusted loss per share2 from continuing operations increased from $(0.78) to $(0.99), primarily due to the larger operating loss and fewer shares outstanding.

Capital Structure

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

Repurchased and retired 4.9 million shares at an aggregate price of $219.8 million in the first quarter. The Company has approximately $1 billion remaining on its latest $1.25 billion authorization which is available through fiscal year 2025.

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share was paid on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2022. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

Since 2016, the Company has returned nearly $3 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, buying back approximately one third of its shares outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.535 to $3.585 billion

EBITDA 3 to be in the range of $915 to $950 million

Effective tax rate to be approximately 22%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 3 to be in the range of $3.70 to $3.95

Double-digit Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share3 growth annually through 2025

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 36,312 $ 33,607 Royalties 6,228 7,358 DIY tax preparation 3,158 4,061 Refund Transfers 1,284 1,665 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 24,770 24,836 Tax Identity Shield® 5,167 5,153 Other 9,360 9,745 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services: 86,279 86,425 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 11,612 28,258 Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceSM 614 479 Total financial services 12,226 28,737 International 58,834 58,325 Wave 22,646 19,137 Total revenues $ 179,985 $ 192,624 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 61,673 56,079 Other wages 63,753 58,064 Benefits and other compensation 34,832 25,450 160,258 139,593 Occupancy 97,590 95,822 Marketing and advertising 10,649 10,073 Depreciation and amortization 33,624 35,715 Bad debt 329 1,043 Other 86,646 85,150 Total operating expenses 389,096 367,396 Other income (expense), net 3,611 284 Interest expense on borrowings (15,824 ) (22,830 ) Pretax loss (221,324 ) (197,318 ) Income tax benefit (53,957 ) (47,373 ) Net loss from continuing operations (167,367 ) (149,945 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (1,054 ) (1,656 ) Net loss $ (168,421 ) $ (151,601 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (1.05 ) $ (0.84 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Consolidated $ (1.06 ) $ (0.85 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 159,284 178,099 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ (0.99 ) $ (0.78 ) EBITDA(1) (171,876 ) (138,773 )

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See " Non-GAAP Financial Information " for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 322,824 $ 885,015 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 108,550 165,698 Receivables, net 61,035 58,447 Income taxes receivable 154,123 202,838 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,906 72,460 Total current assets 724,438 1,384,458 Property and equipment, net 127,934 123,912 Operating lease right of use assets 412,823 427,783 Intangible assets, net 303,483 309,644 Goodwill 746,711 760,401 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 193,761 208,948 Other noncurrent assets 50,082 54,012 Total assets $ 2,559,232 $ 3,269,158 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 168,496 $ 160,929 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 56,162 154,764 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 188,118 280,115 Operating lease liabilities 197,491 206,898 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 179,956 196,107 Total current liabilities 790,223 998,813 Long-term debt 1,487,407 1,486,876 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 229,340 226,362 Operating lease liabilities 222,914 228,820 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 94,333 116,656 Total liabilities 2,824,217 3,057,527 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,887 1,936 Additional paid-in capital 759,629 772,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,990 ) (21,645 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (311,671 ) 120,405 Less treasury shares, at cost (660,840 ) (661,247 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (264,985 ) 211,631 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,559,232 $ 3,269,158





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (168,421 ) $ (151,601 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,624 35,715 Provision 1,077 1,850 Deferred taxes 16,918 (13,547 ) Stock-based compensation 7,654 6,847 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables 3,702 35,913 Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (2,669 ) 8,610 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (129,908 ) (134,215 ) Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (41,549 ) (27,990 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (41,659 ) (72,768 ) Other, net (435 ) (1,438 ) Net cash used in operating activities (321,666 ) (312,624 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (16,161 ) (15,620 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16,507 ) (4,265 ) Franchise loans funded (6,686 ) (4,474 ) Payments from franchisees 2,270 2,839 Other, net (274 ) 2,067 Net cash used in investing activities (37,358 ) (19,453 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (43,093 ) (48,996 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (202,845 ) (165,800 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 3,385 Other, net (955 ) (5,911 ) Net cash used in financing activities (246,893 ) (217,322 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (13,422 ) (3,959 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (619,339 ) (553,358 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,050,713 1,584,164 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 431,374 $ 1,030,806 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid (received), net $ (29,811 ) $ 38,419 Interest paid on borrowings 19,792 12,594 Accrued purchase of common stock 32,356 4,785 Accrued additions to property and equipment 4,704 6,273 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 52,265 29,371 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 46,100 47,940





(in 000s) Three months ended September 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2022 2021 Net loss - as reported $ (168,421 ) $ (151,601 ) Discontinued operations, net 1,054 1,656 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (167,367 ) (149,945 ) Add back: Income tax benefit (53,957 ) (47,373 ) Interest expense 15,824 22,830 Depreciation and amortization 33,624 35,715 (4,509 ) 11,172 EBITDA from continuing operations $ (171,876 ) $ (138,773 )





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2022 2021 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported $ (167,367 ) $ (149,945 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 12,696 14,870 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (3,221 ) (3,635 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (157,892 ) $ (138,710 ) Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported $ (1.05 ) $ (0.84 ) Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.06 Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.99 ) $ (0.78 )

(1) Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.



