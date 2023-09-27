H&M's September sales fall, Q3 profit up slightly more than expected

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M said on Wednesday sales slumped in September as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by cost cuts.

Operating profit in the June-August period, the Swedish group's third quarter, was 4.74 billion crowns ($430.7 million) against a year-earlier 902 million. Analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast a 4.72 billion crown profit.

The year-ago figure includes a one-off cost of 2.1 billion crowns for the group's exit from Russia.

"The cost and efficiency programme is proceeding at full speed and will continue to have an effect in the coming quarters," H&M said in a statement. "Our goal of an operating margin of 10% during 2024 remains."

H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex, said it expected September sales to be down 10% year-on-year measured in local currencies, after they were unchanged in the third quarter.

