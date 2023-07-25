H&M sues fast fashion retailer Shein for copyright infringement
H&M has filed a lawsuit against infamous fast fashion retailer Shein for copyright infringement, according to court documents filed in Hong Kong.
Hennes & Mauritz, the Swedish fashion brand more commonly known as H&M, has accused Zoetop Business Co – the Hong Kong-based entity that previously owned Shein – as well as Shein Group Ltd of copying its designs in the new lawsuit.
H&M is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction to stop Shein from infringing on its copyright and trademarks.
According to Bloomberg, the filing included photos of dozens of items – such as swimwear and sweaters – that H&M claimed was evidence Shein had stolen its designs.
In a statement, an H&M spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg it filed a lawsuit against Shein in Hong Kong, claiming the fast-fashion competitor “in multiple cases has infringed on our designs”.
The next hearing is slated to take place July 31.
More follows…