UPDATE: H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch Collection

UPDATE (December 21, 2022): Following much backlash, H&M has pulled its Justin Bieber merch collection from its website and stores.

The news comes after the fast fashion retailer responded to criticisms by stating that it would continue to sell the apparel and accessories. As the backlash continued, the company quickly changed course, telling WWD, "As mentioned in our previous statement, H&M has followed proper approval procedures. Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online."

ORIGINAL STORY (December 19, 2022): Justin Bieber isn't too happy with fast fashion retailer H&M.

The musician took to Instagram Stories after noticing that the Swedish brand was selling merch using his name and likeness. "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M... all without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn't buy if I were you," he wrote, followed by the next slide that read, "The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT."

The collection, currently live on the H&M website, features nine items, including oversized tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and tote bags. Images of Bieber are printed across the garments, while select pieces read "I miss you more than life" and "WORLD TOUR."

After Bieber's post on Instagram, fans have been flooding H&M's social media platforms with criticism. "What a shame!" "Why you selling Justin’s stuff w/o his knowledge… that’s sketchy," users wrote in the comments. "Why you selling Justin’s stuff w/o his knowledge… that’s sketchy."

Amid the backlash, a representative for H&M said in a statement via email, "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

Bieber has yet to take any legal action against the retailer.