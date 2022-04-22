H&M Gets Called Out for Copying Designer Chet Lo's Knitwear

H&M's new "Conscious" collection has caused a stir in the fashion world. While the range features similar designs from COMME des GARÇONS and Balenciaga's catalogs, select pieces are a direct imitation of emerging designer Chet Lo's knitwear.

The London-based Asian-American talent took to Instagram Stories to address the issue. "As a small brand and queer POC independent designer, I have worked incredibly hard to produce something that was based [on] my heritage and facilitated something I felt had to say in the industry," he said. "These fast fashion companies consistently replicate works of smaller and more creative designers, but at the end of the day, authenticity, originality and creativity can never be reproduced," he added.

Since debuting his eponymous label in 2020, Lo's work has been recognized by stars like Doja Cat and SZA, who both wore his signature knit top with spikes in their "Kiss Me More" music video. Other celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Willow Smith and Dua Lipa are fans of Lo's silhouettes, which have made their way to stockists like Selfridges and SSENSE.

"Each piece ordered through my website is hand-knitted with love and care and not mass-produced just to make profits," Lo continued. "I believe in working in an ethical and beautiful way, which I hope my clients and you all can appreciate."

As of writing, H&M has not yet issued an official statement after being called out. Stay tuned while we wait for more information.