H&M closing in Saint John, opened in 2016 during Swedish company's expansion

H&M is closing its location in Saint John, N.B. (CBC News - image credit)

The H&M store at the McAllister Place mall in Saint John is closing.

The clothing store is one of the larger businesses at the mall, which has 90 other shops and services according to its website.

An email from the Swedish company's media relations team confirmed the closure.

"Yes, we can confirm this location will be closing in the near future," said Alix Herman, head of corporate communications for H&M North America.

"While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth."

Roger Cosman/CBC News

Administration at the McAllister Place mall confirmed the store would be closing by the end of March.

H&M did not provide details on how many staff would be affected by the closure, but when the clothing giant announced it was opening in 2016, it was expecting to hire around 40 people.

Only one H&M store remains in New Brunswick, in the CF Champlain mall in Dieppe. There was also a store in Fredericton's Regent Mall, but that location closed several years ago.