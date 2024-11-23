Højbjerg seals Marseille's 3-1 win at Lens after VAR intervention

LENS, France (AP) — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored after VAR came to the rescue for Marseille to beat Lens 3-1 in the French league on Saturday.

The Denmark midfielder struck in the 89th minute with a free kick awarded when Rémy Labeau-Lascary had what would have been a late equalizer ruled out for a foul by Angelo Fulgini in the buildup.

The decision prompted a chorus of whistles from the home fans, who were further riled to see former Lens player Elye Wahi go on for the visitors.

Valentin Rongier fired Marseille ahead early in the second half, set up by Neal Maupay, who had been played into the danger area by a good ball from Mason Greenwood. Brazilian forward Luis Henrique made it 2-0 on a counterattack in the 57th.

Fulgini pulled one back from close range in the 80th after M’Bala Nzola had two efforts blocked on the line, and Labeau-Lascary thought he’d equalized in the 86th, only for Fulgini’s shove to prove decisive at the other end.

The win helped Marseille consolidate third place after its third successive win away from home. Roberto De Zerbi’s team has failed to win any of its last three home games.

Following a serious illness, former Lens president Gervais Martel kicked the ball in a symbolic gesture ahead of the actual kickoff. The 70-year-old was visibly moved by the reception he received from fans who displayed a giant banner thanking him for his leadership, and from players who lined up with his name on their jerseys.

Lyon held at Reims

Fifth-place Lyon was held 1-1 at Reims in the late game.

Rayan Cherki headed Lyon in front before the break, but Reims improved after it and Ivory Coast forward Oumar Diakité slid in to equalize in the 55th, keeping Reims a point behind the visitors.

Benjamin Bouchouari’s strike from distance after a botched clearance was enough for Saint-Etienne to beat last-place Montpellier 1-0 at home. It was the visitors’ ninth defeat from 12 games, and sixth consecutive on the road.

