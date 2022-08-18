H+H International AS H1 2022 Interim Financial Report

H+H International A/S

Today, the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) has adopted the Interim Financial Report for the second quarter (“Q2 2022”) and the first six months of 2022 (“H1 2022”).

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MICHAEL T. ANDERSEN QUOTE

“This was an exceptionally strong quarter for H+H fuelled by continued high activity and customer demand. I am pleased with the solid performance across the business in the first half of 2022, which demonstrates our continued ability to negotiate sales price increases with customers to offset the continued inflationary pressure. While the current macroeconomic landscape is clearly causing uncertainties and is expected to weigh on future construction activity, we maintain our financial expectations for the full year. Our focus will remain on delivering strong operational performance and continuing to service customers across our footprint.”

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2022 (Q2 2021)

Revenue increased by 20% to DKK 1,000 million (DKK 836 million).

Revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (“organic growth”) was 13% (39%).

Gross profit was DKK 320 million (DKK 251 million), corresponding to a gross margin of 32% (30%).

EBIT before special items 1 was DKK 177 million (DKK 125 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 18% (15%).

Net profit of DKK 129 million (DKK 93 million).

Free cash flow was DKK 165 million (DKK 172 million).

Financial gearing was 0.5 times EBITDA at the end of Q2 2022 (0.3 times EBITDA at the end of Q2 2021).





FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2022

The financial outlook for the full year 2022 is maintained:

Revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies ("organic growth") is expected to be in the range of 15% to 20%.

EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 440 million to DKK 520 million.

The expectations for H+H’s financial performance in 2022 are based on certain specific and general assumptions. Please refer to the H1 2022 Interim Financial Report for more information about the specific and general assumptions.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2022 TO 30 JUNE 2022

DKK million Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Sales volume (thousand cubic metres) 1,182 1,192 2,269 2,152 Revenue 1,000 836 1,874 1,478 Organic growth 13% 39% 20% 14% Gross margin before special items 32% 30% 30% 30% EBITDA before special items 227 172 386 281 EBIT before special items 177 125 287 189 EBIT margin before special items 18% 15% 15% 13% Special items (9) - (19) - Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 26% 21% 26% 21% NIBD/EBITDA before special items ratio 0.5x 0.3x 0.5x 0.3x Free cash flow 165 172 102 140

1 No special items were recognised in the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021

