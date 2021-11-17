HÖEGH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Höegh LNG Partners and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Höegh LNG Partners (“Höegh” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HMLP) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Höegh securities between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Höegh LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) was facing issues with the PGN FSRU Lampung charter; (2) as a result, the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer would state that it would commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages; (3) the Partnership would need to find alternative refinancing for its PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (4) the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility matured in September 2021, not October 2021 as previously stated; (5) the Partnership would be forced to accept less favorable refinancing terms with regards to the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (6) Höegh LNG would not extend the revolving credit line to the Partnership past its maturation date; (7) Höegh LNG would reveal that it “will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility”; (8) as a result of the foregoing, the Partnership would essentially end distributions to common units holders; (9) the COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole or root cause of the Partnership’s issues in Indonesia, in 2019, before the pandemic, there were already a very low amount of demand in Indonesia for the Partnership’s gas; (10) the auditing, tax, nor maintenance of PGN FSRU Lampung were not the sole or root cause(s) of the Partnership’s issues in Indonesia; and (11) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2021, the Partnership issued a press release revealing that its Board of Directors had reduced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.01 per common unit, down from a distribution of $0.44 per common unit in the first quarter of 2021. The Partnership also revealed that it had received notice from Höegh that the Partnership's revolving credit line would not be extended when it matured on January 1, 2023. On this news, the Partnership’s common unit price fell $11.57 per common unit, or 64%, to close at $6.30 per common unit on July 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

