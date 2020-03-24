What Is H&E Equipment Services's (NASDAQ:HEES) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) shares are down a considerable 59% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 56% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does H&E Equipment Services Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.54 that sentiment around H&E Equipment Services isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.3) for companies in the trade distributors industry is higher than H&E Equipment Services's P/E.

NasdaqGS:HEES Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

H&E Equipment Services's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

H&E Equipment Services increased earnings per share by an impressive 13% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 9.2%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does H&E Equipment Services's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

H&E Equipment Services has net debt worth a very significant 299% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On H&E Equipment Services's P/E Ratio

H&E Equipment Services trades on a P/E ratio of 4.5, which is below the US market average of 11.5. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Given H&E Equipment Services's P/E ratio has declined from 11.0 to 4.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

But note: H&E Equipment Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

