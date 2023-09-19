H-E-B reveals details about 4 new locations in North Texas, including an opening date

H-E-B’s latest North Texas grocery store is set to open in two weeks.

An Allen location at 575 E. Exchange Parkway will open on Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. The Texas-based grocery chain is also announcing plans for three more North Texas stores.

Eager H-E-B customers who can’t wait for the Allen store opening can start placing curbside orders at 1 a.m. on Oct. 2 for pickup on opening day.

Similar to other H-E-B locations, the 117,000-square-foot Allen store features a pharmacy with a drive-thru, home delivery and curbside services, a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, and a primary care clinic.

The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bakery Manager Kolby Franklin puts price tags on the package baked goods to prepare for the grand opening of the new H-E-B location opening in McKinney, Texas on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Three future North Texas stores in Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall are scheduled to open in 2025.

H-E-B Rockwall will be at the southwest corner of John King Boulevard and I-30. The store in Prosper will be at the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and Dallas North Tollway. And the Melissa site will be the northeast corner of U.S. 75 and Highway 121.

More details about the future stores will be revealed at their groundbreakings in early 2024, the company said.

H-E-B opened a McKinney location in July, about eight miles east of the recently opened H-E-B in Frisco.

The fresh produce section of the new H-E-B supermarket opening in McKinney, Texas on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

H-E-B began construction in November on an Alliance store in far north Fort Worth at Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. The H-E-B Alliance is expected to open in spring 2024.

The grocery chain broke ground on a Mansfield store in February at U.S. 287 and Broad Street. It also is slated to open in 2024.

H-E-B purchased other land in Fort Worth in March at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in far south Fort Worth in “anticipation of (the company’s) future needs.”

When discussing adding another H-E-B to North Texas, spokesperson Mabrie Jackson said there are “many, many more to come.”

The sauce aisle is fully stocked and ready for the grand opening of the new H-E-B location opening in McKinney, Texas on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

H-E-B has more than 430 locations in Texas and Mexico and achieved $39 billion in sales. It is the largest private employer in Texas with more than 155,000 employees across the state.