H-E-B looking to expand North Texas locations, but not in Cowtown. Here’s where it is

San Antonio based grocer H-E-B is looking to add another North Texas location, but it’s not in Fort Worth.

A rezoning request filed under the name “Texas-based grocery” was included in the Thursday Melissa City Council agenda. Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B public affairs senior director, confirmed the request was for H-E-B.

H-E-B wants to buy 43 acres of land, which consists of multiple zoning types, with the majority east of U.S. 75 near a Buc-ee’s. Following the Melissa City Council’s approval of the rezoning request, H-E-B can proceed with the land purchase, Jackson said.

If purchased, the Melissa land will add to the three locations near Dallas. Last year H-E-B broke ground on its locations in Plano and Frisco; this year the grocer broke ground on its future McKinney location.

The “Here, Everything’s Better” grocer purchased land in Mansfield in 2016, but has not announced a ground breaking date.

In a poll conducted by the Star-Telegram asking readers if they wanted an H-E-B location in Fort Worth, 2,217 out of the 2,240 people who participated said they wanted one.

Currently the closest locations are both 25-30 minutes away from Cowtown. One, an H-E-B Plus!, is in Burleson at 165 NW John Jones Drive. Going west toward Weatherford is an H-E-B in Hudson Oaks at 100 Hudson Oaks Drive. Both locations are open seven days a week from 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

“As part of our commitment to serve North Texas, we frequently purchase property for future locations,” Jackson said