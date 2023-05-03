H-E-B to donate $20,000 drone to North Texas sheriff’s office near where a store will open

H-E-B will donate a $20,000 drone to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for International Drone Day, the Texas-based grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said the department is grateful for the gift.

“This is a huge boost to our department and will allow for increased coverage during incidents where technology works in tandem with our officers,” King said in the news release.

Store officials will present the DJI Matrice M30T drone, valued around $20,000, on Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum in Cleburne, according to the news release.

Mabrie Jackson, a spokesperson for H-E-B, said the company has a history of helping the communities it serves. H-E-B continues to expand, with plans to build and open more stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Even though we have not yet opened the doors to our new store in Mansfield, we were approached with a need from Johnson County and were happy to answer the call,” Jackson said in the news release. “We look forward to many more partnerships like this one in the future as we become part of this incredible community.”

Law enforcement departments have found the use of drones vital in search and rescue operations including missing children and elderly people, rescue operations and car chases, the release said.