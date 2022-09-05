H-E-B announces September opening date for new Dallas-Fort Worth grocery store

H-E-B on Monday announced the date on which it plans to open a new store in Frisco.

Customers may begin to shop at the supermarket at 6 a.m. on Sept. 21. They will be able to start to schedule curbside pick-up orders at 1 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The 111,000-square-foot store is at 4800 Main St. in Frisco. It will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the company said.

H-E-B has several stores planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including locations under construction in Allen and McKinney that will open next summer.

In August, the San Antonio-based retailer said it will open its first store in Tarrant County in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. H-E-B owns about 28 acres at the Mansfield site, on the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street. A groundbreaking will be in January or February.

The company also owns land in Alliance, in northern Fort Worth, where a developer in June revealed plans for an H-E-B before quickly backtracking to say that a “major grocery” is coming to the H-E-B-owned site.

H-E-B Grocery Company LP has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees across Texas and Mexico. H-E-B has annual sales of $34 billion and is the largest food retailer and private employer in Texas.