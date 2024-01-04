Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Fiancé Ken? All About Their Former Relationship

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was previously engaged to a man named Ken, who was her pen pal

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Instagram Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Before Gypsy Rose Blanchard got married to her current husband Ryan Scott Anderson, she was previously engaged to another man.

While serving time in prison for her role in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy was in a relationship with a man named Ken, who first started as a pen pal.

Though Ken has largely stayed out of the spotlight, Gypsy has revealed a few details about him and their relationship over the years.

In her new Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy gets incredibly candid about her former romance with Ken, noting how he was one of her first major heartbreaks.

Here’s everything Gypsy has said about her ex-fiancé through the years.

Related: A Timeline of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Murder Case and Release from Prison

He wrote to Gypsy after seeing the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest

Speaking with E! News in 2019, Gypsy revealed that Ken first contacted her after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which detailed Gypsy’s early life and the abuse she endured from her mother Dee Dee.

After he wrote her a “letter of support,” Gypsy said they started corresponding back and forth on a weekly basis. “We became fast friends,” she told the publication. “It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released from 10-Year Prison Sentence Early After Mother's Murder: 'I'm Ready' (Exclusive)

He kissed her the first time he visited her in person

Gypsy told E! News it wasn’t long after they started talking that she sent him a visitation form to see her in prison. “He came and it was kind of a funny story but within the first thirty minutes he leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life,” she said of their first interaction.

Story continues

“The kiss he gave me was quite passionate. I looked at him and was like, 'I didn't even know you liked me like that', and he said ‘Yeah, I have for a while'. And I'm like, ‘I have for a while too,' ” Gypsy added, noting that she was the first girl he ever said “I love you” to.

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and New Husband Share Fears of Life in the Spotlight: 'Going to Be a Whirlwind' (Exclusive)

He proposed in October 2018

Though the news of their engagement didn’t come out until 2019, Gypsy told E! News that Ken proposed the previous October. “This was something we had discussed for a while, so it wasn't out of the blue,” she told the publication about their engagement. “We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going and we're pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit, he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him and he's like, 'I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,' and I said yes.”

He gave her two engagement rings

Gypsy revealed that her first engagement ring from Ken was a silver band. However, when it got confiscated in prison, he bought her a new one. “We are going back and forth between if we are going to have a wedding ceremony in here,” she said about having their nuptials in or out of prison at the time. “So, if we do decide to have the small ceremony inside, we're going to have both. So it's not like I'm getting cheated out of wearing the dress, or my father getting to walk me down the aisle, I will have that on the outside when I come home.”

He comes from a big family

Though Gypsy was Dee Dee’s only child, she told E! News that Ken came from a very large family. “He is one of five,” she said. “He has a big family and so do I. My father's side is pretty big. It's something I am relieved about because it's like, a lot of people in here they don't always have that family support.”

She added that Ken’s family had been super supportive of their relationship. “I was very concerned when we first started dating, because I was like, 'Oh my god your family is going to think of me like I'm in prison for murder!' And he was like, 'No my mom has watched the documentary and my grandma has watched the documentary and my grandma, my brother and everybody has watched it so they know your story and they do have a heart for you.' So I didn't have to explain everything, it was sort of already known when I came into the picture.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband from Online Comments, Talks Sex Life: 'The D Is Fire'

He and Gypsy had an on-and-off-again relationship

In August 2019, the pair briefly called off their engagement before reuniting. However, their reunion was short-lived as in August 2022 The Springfield News-Leader reported that Gypsy had married a man named Ryan Scott Anderson of Saint Charles, Louisiana, that June.

Gypsy says her breakup with Ken broke her heart

In her new Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy gets incredibly candid about her relationship with Ken. “Every time I get close to someone, they leave me,” Gypsy tells the camera, adding that she was still very young when she got close to Ken and had a lot to learn about relationships.

“He left me and it broke my heart,” she said of the end of their engagement.

Gypsy was in contact with Ken weeks before her wedding to Ryan

In the Lifetime docuseries, it’s revealed that Gypsy and her now-husband Ryan had a major fight ahead of their nuptials as Gypsy opened up about her lingering feelings for Ken. During a phone conversation between the pair, Gypsy even reveals that she had a dream that she left Ryan for Ken.

It eventually comes out that Gypsy was somewhat recently in contact with Ken, even though she previously told Ryan they hadn’t been in contact for “months.” The news caused a major strife in their relationship at the time.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.