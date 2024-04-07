Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Says People Will 'See What Really Happened' Between Them

Ryan Anderson broke his social media silence on April 6 with a video speaking to his followers

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband Ryan Anderson is speaking out online.

On April 6, the special education teacher posted a message on Instagram and TikTok, in which he thanked followers for their support and revealed that they would see what “really happened” when the upcoming Lifetime show the former couple had been filming airs.

Blanchard announced their split on social media on March 28, before spending time with ex-fiancé Ken Urker in the days to follow. Blanchard was recently released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she was imprisoned for more than eight years after plotting with her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn to murder her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

“Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people” Anderson began his video.

“I just want to thank everybody for the support. It's been great. I'm just living my life guys,” he then said to the camera, before adding, “Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that.”

Anderson continued, “And I just want to thank everybody for the support. If you support me, follow me. I will post more stuff eventually. I’m just hanging in."

"I just want to say thank y’all to everybody and God bless," he concluded his message.

Though he did not address any specific incidents, Anderson's video comes after Blanchard's close friend and tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier spoke to PEOPLE this week about the couple's separation, making allegations about Anderson's behavior during the marriage.

Blanchard and Anderson married in 2022 in a jailhouse ceremony without any guests.

Speaking of the split, Vizier alleged to PEOPLE that Anderson had been banging on the bathroom door during an incident where Blanchard had locked herself in there, and had "got in [Blanchard's] face and screamed" at her.

"Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't," Vizier added of the alleged incident. Afterward, Blanchard left the property and drove to Cut Off, Louisiana, to her father Rod and stepmother Kristy's home.

"So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary," Blanchard's close friend said.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City.

Blanchard's cousin, Bobby Pitre, also told PEOPLE that the relationship between the now estranged husband and wife wasn't "genuine," while Vitzer also alleged that during the couple's relationship, Blanchard's husband had become more controlling and insecure.

At the time of the report, Anderson could not be reached by PEOPLE, while Blanchard's defense attorney Mike Stanfield did not respond.

Anderson's recent social media video was shared the same day he said in an interview with The Daily Mail that he was "not doing well” after his separation from his wife of almost two years.

Since their split, Blanchard and her ex-fiancé Urker have been spending time reconnecting. Still, Urker's mom, Raina Williams, explained that her son and Blanchard are "not back together." She added: "They are very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."



Anderson told The Daily Mail that he hadn't been aware of their connection. "For me, it just came out of the blue," he told the outlet on April 6. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."

"I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on," Anderson further explained. "I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

For her part, Blanchard revealed this week that she would be undergoing rhinoplasty surgery, describing it as her "going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

Following the April 5 procedure, she revealed to PEOPLE that it “went great.”

"I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine,” Blanchard explained, sharing, "I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th.”

"I want to see it so bad!” she added.



