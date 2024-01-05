Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares First OOTD Out of Prison, Shifts to Style Influencer Lane: 'I Look Pretty Cute'

Gypsy, who was released on Dec. 28, 2023, gave her social media followers a breakdown of her Zara outfit for an N.Y.C. press day

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/ TikTok Gypsy Rose Blanchard share first outfit-of-the-day video out of prison on Jan. 5

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to show off her sense of style.

Since her early release from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy — who pleaded guilty to murder for her role in the killing of her abusive mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in 2016 — has embraced the world of social media, which now includes her first “#OOTD” video.

Ahead of her appearance on The View on Jan. 5, the 32-year-old shared a short clip on Instagram and TikTok showing off her Zara outfit.

Gypsy’s preppy, on-trend look featured a gray crewneck sweater with a bejeweled neckline, faux leather shorts over sheer tights and loafers.

She ended the video with a pose and saying, “I think I look pretty cute!”

Gypsy also accessorized her 'fit with a fashion-forward beige cross-body bag, per photos taken of her and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, outside the The View studio in N.Y.C.

BACKGRID Gypsy Rose Blanchard, pictured with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, wears a chic business-casual look ahead of her Jan. 5 appearance on "The View" in N.Y.C.

Last month, Gypsy took to social media to speak out for the first time since serving behind bars for eight years.

"Hey everyone, this is Gypsy. I'm finally free," she said in a video posted to TikTok and her official Instagram. "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media, everyone has been really, really nice and supportive and I really appreciate that."

"It's nice to be home. I'm back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside and I've got a lot of great things happening really soon," Blanchard continued.

Since then, Gypsy has posted everything from selfies to photos of her homecoming celebrations with her family.

Gypsy has handled her new level of fame with confidence. Earlier this week, she defended her husband from negative online comments — spilling insights on the couple’s sex life while doing so.

Under one of Anderson’s Instagram posts, Gypsy told Anderson, “don’t listen to the haters,” and that the couple doesn’t “owe anyone anything,” before adding, “Besides, they jealous because you are rocking my world every night.”

“Yeah I said it, the D is fire,” she added.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson/Instagram Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson

Despite her public image, Gypsy said that she’s never looked for fame, while speaking to Good Morning America in a segment that aired Friday.

She said something similar in an exclusive interview interview with PEOPLE conducted shortly before her release.

“I was never one of those children that wanted to be famous,” Gypsy told PEOPLE. “I didn't want to be a singer. I didn't want to be an actress. I wanted to be something that made a difference.”

