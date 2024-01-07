Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She and Her Husband Have ‘That It Factor’ (Exclusive)

The couple married in 2022 while Gypsy was still in prison serving her sentence for the 2015 death of her mother

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson are more in love than ever.

Gypsy, 32, and Anderson opened up to PEOPLE about how their marriage works at the premiere of Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in New York City on Friday.

The Louisiana teacher, who married Gypsy in 2022, says of his wife, “I just want her to know I'm here for her. I show her and I tell her all the time. It's one of those where it doesn't matter what we go through, we're still going to be together.”

“It's one of those where we have ‘it,’ that people say,” he continues, as Blanchard adds that they have “that ‘it’ factor.”

Anderson says he’s “proud” of their connection — and that special something they share. “We're so close. We've had that bond, you know, in prison, we had to create that to create this relationship, you know, so we had the emotional part down, but now it's the physical and so it's all coming together, it's coming full circle.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City.

Gypsy Rose was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving eight years of her 10-year sentence — she was charged with second-degree murder for the 2015 death of her mother, Dee Dee, whom her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed. Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a form of abuse in which a guardian may seek attention or sympathy by making their child ill or exaggerating their illness.

She and Anderson wed while she was still in prison, after he sent her a letter in 2020. Now that they’re able to be together all the time, he says “it's even better than I ever could imagine.”

Related: Read PEOPLE's Cover Story on Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release After Murdering Mom: 'Ready for Freedom'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City

The couple also revealed that they’re planning to say “I do” once more, now that Gypsy has been released.

Story continues

"We want a proper wedding at some point," Anderson says, adding that his wife "deserves" the special celebration.

"Gypsy deserves a white dress moment. I know every female deserves that. And Gypsy's already got the style of dress she wants. And it kind of shocked me.”

He continues, "Somebody asked her that question the other day, and I was like, 'Wow, that was specific,' and she had it ready. So I wanna give her that moment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gypsy had previously told PEOPLE that she and Anderson “plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that.”

She added, "Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.