Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Relates to Taylor Swift Because the Singer 'Gets Women' (Exclusive)

Swift is "a total rock star," the Munchausen syndrome by proxy victim told PEOPLE at the premiere of 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a long-time Swiftie!

“I became a fan of Taylor Swift when I was probably about 17 and she was just starting out in country music and I loved her music then,” Blanchard, now 32, tells PEOPLE at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries: The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The Munchausen syndromw by proxy (MSP) victim, who was released from prison on Dec. 28, adds that she “felt like [Swift] was just a total rock star.”

“I think she's all about girl empowerment and that's why I respond to her so well, is because I'm getting into that girl empowerment vibe type of lifestyle right now,” Blanchard says. “So I just, I get it.”

“I get her music and I think that she is an artist who gets women,” she adds.

Gypsy cemented her Swiftie status — and revealed some of her favorite Swift tracks — in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am a Swiftie," Gypsy, 32, told the outlet, adding that “all of her songs are really, really good.”

One of her current go-to Swift songs is “Eyes Open,” a track the pop star penned for the soundtrack of 2012’s The Hunger Games, Gypsy said.

Gypsy also told The Hollywood Reporter that she is “really digging” Midnights hit “Karma” at the moment.

" 'Karma' has been what I have been playing on my playlist a lot,” she said. “So I’m jamming out to that."

Gypsy was released early from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri last month after serving eight years for plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee, with ex-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

In 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Godejohn, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Dee Dee subjected Gypsy to unnecessary medical treatments and convinced her daughter and others that the now 32-year-old had a litany of illnesses as a child.

In court, it was argued Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a form of child abuse that involves a parent or guardian exaggerating or inducing illness to gain sympathy.



