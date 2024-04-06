Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Cosmetic Surgery ‘Went Great’: 'I Want to See It So Bad' (Exclusive)

Blanchard, 32, was discharged on Friday around 1:30 p.m. following her procedure in Louisiana

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is anxious to see her new look after she underwent cosmetic surgery on Friday, April 5.

The 32-year-old exclusively tells PEOPLE the operation "went great."

She adds, "I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine."

"I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th," she says of her recovery process before expressing excitement over the final look. "I want to see it so bad!”

Blanchard was released from her procedure around 1:30 p.m. Friday. It took place in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Munchausen by proxy victim exclusively told PEOPLE early Friday that she was preparing to undergo rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," she said in an exclusive statement. "Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

According to Blanchard's close friend Nadiya Vizier, the procedure is something she has been wanting for a while.

"She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done," Vizier tells PEOPLE. "The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

And, says her pal, making that change is Blanchard's prerogative. "My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her."

The surgery came shortly after Blanchard announced her separation from her husband of nearly two years, Ryan Anderson.

In the wake of their split Blanchard has been spotted spending quality time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who joined her in getting matching tattoos earlier this week.

"They're very cool," Urker's mother Raina Williams told PEOPLE of the pair, after confirming they'd reconnected following Blanchard and Anderson's split. "Ken is just being a supportive friend to her."

This year has brought one huge change after another for Blanchard, who was released from prison in December of 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year prison sentence for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

"I'm ready to expand, and I think that goes for every facet of my life," she previously told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview just before her release.



