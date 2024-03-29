Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Dad Gave Her Marriage a 50/50 Chance: 'She Can Be Spontaneous'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her split from Ryan Scott Anderson just three months after her early prison release in December 2023

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; GYPSY-ROSE BLANCHARD-ANDERSON/INSTAGRAM Rod Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's father had previously expressed reservations about his daughter's marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson before the couple's split was announced this week.

In an interview with PEOPLE ahead of Blanchard's early prison release in December 2023, Rod Blanchard opened up about Gypsy’s marriage to the special education teacher from Louisiana and shared his thoughts on the likelihood of the relationship lasting.

“Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it's going to work,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking.”

On Thursday, Gypsy, 32, announced the split with Anderson in a statement obtained by PEOPLE from her private Facebook account.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am," the post read.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram Ryan Scott Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The pair’s separation comes just three months after Gypsy was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving more than eight years in prison for plotting to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. (Godejohn, 32, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019 following his trial conviction for first-degree murder.)

Gypsy and Anderson — who first connected in 2020 – tied the knot in a July 21, 2022, jailhouse ceremony with no guests. Prior to her release, Gypsy told PEOPLE she planned to marry him again and was looking forward to starting their life together.

"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that," she told PEOPLE in 2023. "Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else."

Gypsy was charged with the killing of her mother Dee Dee who was found dead in June 2015. Widely believed to be a victim of Munchausen by proxy, Gypsy was mentally and physically abused by Dee Dee throughout her entire life. It was revealed after her death that Dee Dee subjected Gypsy to unnecessary medical treatments and convinced her daughter and others that her daughter had a litany of illnesses as a child.

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for her role in her mother's killing. In 2023, she qualified for early release after serving eight years of her sentence.

Earlier this month, Gypsy deleted all of her public social media accounts. A source explained to PEOPLE that she deleted her accounts “at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail."



