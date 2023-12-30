Gypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates 'Sister Love' with Stepsister Mia Blanchard at 'Welcome Home' Party

The famed victim of Munchausen by proxy was released from prison on Dec. 28

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is continuing to celebrate her freedom with loved ones.

On Saturday — after posting her first “freedom” selfie following her release from prison on Thursday — the 32-year-old shared another photograph on Instagram that showed her smiling alongside her stepsister, Mia Blanchard.

“Sister Love 💕,” Gypsy captioned the image.

In the snap, the two sisters stood side by side at a homecoming party that was held for Gypsy after she served 8 years of her 10-year prison sentence.

Gold balloons spelling out “welcome home” were strung on the wall behind the two sisters, while more white balloons adorned the wall on both sides.

Earlier that same day, Gypsy shared a happy mirror selfie that showed her posing in a bedroom with open cases full of clothes on the floor behind her.

“First selfie of freedom!” she captioned the smiling photograph, which showed her wearing a white and gray sweater with cut-out detailing on the arms.

The image came ahead of several videos on TikTok that showed Gypsy with family and friends at the party.

As well as photos of the fun balloon display, other images featured in the TikTok post showed Gypsy alongside her dad, Rod Blanchard, and his wife, Kristy. Mia was also featured in a set of images.

A later TikTok video showed another carousel of images from the party, this time with Gypsy smiling next to different friends.

Gypsy's release from prison this week comes after she pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn, was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder. The two plotted together to kill Dee Dee, though Godejohn committed the crime while Gypsy hid in the bathroom of her home.

During Gypsy’s trial, it was argued that she had been a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, and that Dee Dee had subjected her daughter to unnecessary medical treatment, convincing many — including her daughter — that Gypsy had various illnesses as a child.

It was confirmed that Gypsy was granted parole back in September, and more recently, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her release — and Lifetime's new docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, premiering Jan. 5 — she reflected on the past and what she would change.

"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything,' " she said. "I kind of struggle with that."

Gypsy added: "Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day."



