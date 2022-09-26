Gynaecological Surgeries Expected to Register a CAGR of 5% for Electrosurgery Devices Market: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Prevalence Of General And Cardiac Diseases Along With Innovation Of Surgical Devices That Help In Minimally Invasive Surgeries Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Electrosurgery Devices Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by Fact.MR expects the global electrosurgery devices market to augment at a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 8 Billion is expected for the market. An increase in the number of people suffering from cardiac illnesses and gynaecological problems is spurring the growth of electrosurgery devices across the globe.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 3% and closing at US$ 5.20 Billion. The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of electrosurgery devices. This is owing to the multiple surgeries’ patients had to undergo in the pandemic period. In addition, research and innovation of devices boosted the growth of the market.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=126

Increased Frequency of Surgeries Spurring Electrosurgery Devices Adoption

The growing number of diseases such as cardiac illness, gynecological, urological, age correction is growing demand for electrosurgery devices in the market. Besides, an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries is also spurring adoption of electrosurgery devices.

Several innovations have been introduced recently to lower complication rates and increase accuracy when using monopolar electrosurgical devices. The ease of use of these devices plus the lack of foreign materials left behind after surgeries are increasing the demand for these devices.

Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific are the major contributors to the electrosurgery devices market. This is owing to prevalence of general and cardiac diseases along with the technologically advanced healthcare sector in the region. In the upcoming years, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to change the dynamics of the electrosurgery industry. This, in turn, is expected to lead to the development of the electrosurgery market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By, product type, radiofrequency electrosurgery devices are expected to generate over 40% of total market revenue.

  • By end user, hospitals are expected to be the major employers of electrosurgery devices, exceeding a revenue share of US$ 3 Billion as of 2022

  • By application, gynaecological surgery, a CAGR exceeding 5% has been projected for this segment through 2031.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

  • North America is expected to possess 50% market share for electrosurgery devices market in the forecast period.

  • U.S., Canada and China will flourish at a CAGR of 27% combined until 2032

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=126

Key Segments Profiled in the Electrosurgery Devices Industry Survey

  • By Product Type:

    • Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Devices

    • Electrocautery Devices

    • Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices

  • By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Specialized Clinics

  • By Application:

    • General Surgery

    • Cardiac Surgery

    • Gynecological Surgery

    • Ophthalmology

    • Dermatology

    • Urology

    • Other Applications

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APEJ

    • Japan

    • Middle East & Africa 

Market Competition

Key players in the electrosurgery market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Bovie Medical Corporation, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and AngioDynamics Inc.

  • Bovie Medical Corporation, a key player, in the electrosurgery devices market is focusing on offering and developing electrosurgical accessories and devices such as bipolar forceps, electrosurgical pencils and pads.

  • Medtronic Plc, another key player in the electrosurgery devices is offering customized electrosurgery devices for specific surgeries that make surgical procedure minimally invasive.

Radiofrequency electrosurgery devices are expected to generate over 40% of total market revenue. These devices help reduce the morbidity associated with tonsillar hypertrophy treatment. Growing medical concerns about healing time after surgeries are driving the demand for radiofrequency devices.

Start-Ups for Electrosurgery Devices Market

Key start-up players in the electrosurgery market are OTTek, Dalent Medical, Fasciotens, MMI, EGDe Surgical.

  • EGDe Surgical, a key start-up player in the electrosurgery market is focusing on offering electrosurgical devices for orthopedic surgeries. The company’s Ortho EDG device comes with an optimized hook design and consists of a digital display.

  • MMI, an Italian start-up, uses wristed micro instruments to carry out surgeries. Moreover, these devices assist surgeons in motion scaling and tremor reduction.

Quick Buy: Electrosurgery Devices Market Research Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/126

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electrosurgery devices market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Devices, Electrocautery Devices, Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics), Application (General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Urology, Other Applications) and by Region- 2022 to 2032 across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia , South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa)

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Speech Generating Devices Market - The global speech generating devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 205 Mn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% through 2031. Demand for text-to-speech devices is high and set to remain so, increasing at a CAGR of 9%.

Phototherapy Devices Market - The global phototherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 750 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 0.2% share of the overall medical devices market. Sales of phototherapy devices are slated to surge at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

Radiotherapy Devices Market - The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 5 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 4% share of the overall oncology devices market. Sales of radiotherapy equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031. Demand for linear accelerator devices, which holds the highest market share.

Dermatology Devices Market – Revenue from the global dermatology devices market reached US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2031. This data has been analyzed in a recently updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market - The scoliosis treatment, traditionally done by spine fusion surgery involved placement of rods, screws, and hooks with a long incision running along spinal columns is being replaced by fusionless scoliosis surgery owing to the clinical developments for smaller incisions and ease for patients.

About Us: 

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact: 
Mahendra Singh 
US Sales Office: 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
Email: sales@factmr.com  


Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Canada Soccer makes new contract offer to men's and women's players

    Canada Soccer has made a new offer to its players in a bid to resolve their ongoing contract impasse. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer's general secretary, said a "comprehensive compensation offer" was made Tuesday to both the Canadian men and women. He declined to share details. Canada Soccer's previous offer was made in late June. At the time, it said it was looking "to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environmen

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Kyle Dubas on future with Maple Leafs: 'I have to be held the most accountable'

    TORONTO — Kyle Dubas knows the clock is ticking. Signed to a five-year contract when he took the reins as Maple Leafs general manager at age 32 in the spring of 2018, Dubas has helped lay the groundwork for the franchise to reach unparalleled regular-season success. Records have been broken and individual achievements celebrated. The playoffs, of course, have been another matter entirely. Minus a deal to remain in Toronto beyond the 2022-23 campaign, the GM said on the eve of training camp he ta