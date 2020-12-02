Are gyms open in tier 2 and 3? New Covid rules explained

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

England has now returned to a three-tier system after its second nationwide lockdown of the year came to an end on 2 December.

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement about the introduction of a post-lockdown tier system, health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed what regions will be in which tiers, in the continued effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

London, York, and Sussex are among the areas that have been placed in tier 2, while many cities and counties in the North of England – including Newcastle, Yorkshire, Blackpool – as well as Bristol, are now in tier 3.

You can find out which alert level your area falls under using this guide on the government website. The NHS Covid 19 app will also be updated and show which local alert level applies in which area.

Gyms have been confirmed as one of the establishments that can opening across all tiers, but there are some caveats to note. Here’s your guide to the various restrictions across gyms and communal sport once now the national lockdown has lifted.

Are gyms open in tier 2?

Gyms will be open in tier 2 from Wednesday 2 December, including indoor exercise classes. However those visiting both the gym and/or participating in classes must (where possible) avoid mixing with people they don’t live with or share a support bubble with.

The only exemptions at this time is for youth groups or those playing disability sports, which have both been given the green light for higher amounts of social mixing.

Those living in tier 2 regions are also permitted to participate in organised outdoor sports.

Will gyms be open in tier 3?

Gyms in tier 3 regions can open but with notable restrictions.

Individuals can visit gyms to exercise, but organised indoor sport – including indoor exercise and dance classes – is not permitted to go ahead. Saunas and steam rooms are also now allowed to reopen.

Similar to tier 2 regions, indoor disability sports, as well as sport for educational purposes and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s are exceptions to the restrictions and can start up again.

Outdoor organised sport and exercise classes are allowed to continue, although the government advises that “higher-risk contact activity” should not take place, in line with social distancing.

What else will be reopening as the national lockdown lifts?

Many establishments – such as pubs, bars, hairdressers, beauty treatments, theatres, cinemas and non-essential shops – can reopen across the UK, depending on what tier their region is in.

The “rule of six” has also returned, rolled out differently across different tiers. For instance, exercise classes operating in tier 1 gyms must implement this rule, instead of limiting to contact with just those in the same household and support bubble.

Pubs and bars in tier 2 must close, unless operating as restaurants, while hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals. Meanwhile, in tier 3, these establishments must only open for delivery, takeaway or drive-through.

