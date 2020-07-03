Gyms to reopen in a 'couple of weeks', says Boris Johnson

A member of staff looks on as people run on treadmills to exercise during a work out session at a Pure Gym - SIMON DAWSON

Gyms are on track to reopen by mid-July, Boris Johnson has said, as the Government edges closer to easing other recreational sporting restrictions from next weekend.

The Prime Minister's promise to open gyms "as soon as we can" comes after Sport England expressed concerns this week that lockdown exercise routines are being abandoned by Britons.

The exercise leisure sector produced detailed proposals to reopen, which include measures to maintain two-metre social distancing, after lobbying Government to return along with pubs on Saturday. After July 4 was turned down, the sector is now pinning its hopes on July 11. Whitehall sources have since refused to rule out next weekend.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, told LBC radio: "We're going to reopen gyms as soon as we can do it in a Covid-secure way."

"I think that the date for reopening gyms, at the moment, if we can do it, is in just a couple of weeks time," he added. "So we want to make progress."

Ukactive, which represents 7,000 gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools, as well as 200,000 staff, told The Daily Telegraph last week that the sector can be at the “front line of getting the nation healthy”. A series of ‘test sites’ have been developed to show how they can be reopened with spacing between fitness equipment, additional hygiene measures and reduced numbers in gyms, fitness studios and swimming pools.

People take part in a small exercise class at the Lionheart Fitness gym, which has moved some equipment into the car park as indoor gyms are still not permitted to open

Activity levels were at a record high before Covid-19, with 28.6 million adults doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, Sport England said. During the height of the pandemic, 46 per cent of the public felt "encouraged to exercise" by Government guidance, but, since other restrictions loosened, "nearly a third" said it was a challenge to maintain their activity levels.

Lisa O'Keefe, director of insight for Sport England, said: "The social and economic impact that coronavirus is having has also meant that some parts of society are being affected more than others and it is disappointing to see that some people found it hard to build activity into their day during lockdown. We always work hard to reach these people and our focus will continue to be getting everyone back to playing sport and enjoying physical activity safely."

With a projected £2 billion ‘social cost’ in maintaining restrictions on gyms until October, the sector had already published detailed proposals that, with Government approval, would have allowed it to reopen and there is deep disappointment at the Government’s decision. The sector will now lobby the Government to change its decision and still hopes to be allowed to resume this summer.

Saturday sees the hospitality industry reopen in England, with pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, barbers, cinemas, art galleries and museums permitted to open to the public. When asked why exercise facilities would remain closed, Johnson added: "People, I think, listening to this debate, do know the answer to that and that is that we need to stop the spread of the disease."

However, Glenn Earlam, chief executive of David Lloyd Clubs, previously described the PM’s choice to exclude gyms from July 4 openings as “completely illogical”.