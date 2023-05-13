Gymnastics in the balance as B.C. high school sport governing body considers cut

Left to right, high school gymnasts Arianna Reid, 18, Brandon Thomson, 16, and Lenka Krizkova, 17, say they don't understand why their sport is in jeopardy at the high school level. (Nicholas Allan/CBC - image credit)

The organization governing secondary school sports in B.C. may eliminate gymnastics from its offerings.

B.C. School Sports (BCSS) is deliberating whether to cut gymnastics at its AGM this weekend, leaving young athletes and the adults around them shocked.

A motion states gymnastics has "moved away from being a school-based sport to a community-based sport."

"Because of this disconnect with the school, [athletic directors] are often not informed that students are part of the gymnastics 'community' team. Registration is often incomplete and late, resulting in fines that the schools need to cover."

The motion also states that participation in the sport is "heavily proportioned towards Lower Mainland schools and athletes."

It states the cutting of the sport will lead to "immaterial" savings but "reduces the load on schools, BCSS infrastructure and staff."

'It just makes no sense'

BCSS gymnastics advisory chair Terry Mitruk, a teacher and coach at Sutherland Secondary in North Vancouver, rejects those arguments.

He says it's disappointing and concerning that the sport is in jeopardy, especially when 85 per cent of athletes in the sport are girls.

"We have a problem of teenagers dropping out of sport, especially girls dropping out of sport," Mitruk said. "It just makes no sense we would not continue to provide an activity that engages a diverse group of students."

BCSS stats included in the motion show that for 2022-23, there were 453 gymnasts registered in the province. It's not the lowest-registered sport, but it is nowhere near the thousands of kids participating in basketball, volleyball or track and field.

Arianna Reid, a Grade 12 gymnast at Sutherland, says the sport should stay.

"It's unlike some other sports in many different regards," Reid said. "It's also very inclusive … Everybody's just really accepting and it'd be a really big shame to take that different community and family out of the high schools."

Another gymnast, 17-year-old Czech international student Lenk Krizkova, said the sport gave her a sense of connection in a new country.

"The team at the school, for me, it's the closest of family I have in Canada," Krizkova said.

Mitruk and the athletes said the alternative to school teams are club teams, but athletes may face prohibitive costs or waits to join.

CBC News tried to contact B.C. School Sports but did not receive a response to interview requests.

The motion is expected to be voted on on Saturday.